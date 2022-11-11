In terms of the NFL, Thursday Night Fotball has been a bit of dud in 2022 but I think Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit would have rather called this game than some they have this season. The Cyclones and Hawks had never met before Thursday night but they were making a triumphant return to the playoff stage following an absence. For the Hawks it had been 7 years and for the Cyclones it had been 3. Both teams came in with identical records at 8-2. After this contest lets hope this is not the last time these two meet. Hanover came out of the gate scoring a defensive touchdown and 3 out of their first 4 possessions of the game to take a commanding lead over the Cyclones. Up 28-10 at the half, the Generals defense had the TD to their credit and two goal line stands; one a turnover on downs and another left the Cyclones settling for a field goal. This game however turned out to be a tale of two halves. The Hawks headed into the fourth quarter literally felt like they had been hit by a cyclone. Eastern View was aggressive as they come in the second half, a different team than what we saw in the first half. The Cyclones intercepted Beau Sahnow twice and QB AP Hull led two scoring drives capitalizing off the turnovers. After 9 minutes of the second half the Cyclones were within 4. The pendulum of momentum for the teams, emotions for the fans swung back and forth in the fourth quarter. While the first three quarters were all about scoring, it appeared the fourth might go without any. The Cyclones scored with 3:35 to go in the game capping of a 98-yard drive! The Cyclones comeback was in full effect but not complete. 3:35 can be a lifetime in some games. That was the case in this one as the Hawks worked the sidelines and with the game on the line Beau Sahnow & Cole Elrod, the two workhorses on offense for the Hawks in 2022 connected for the game-winning touchdown with just :36.5 left in the game. A a dream for the Hawks in the first half, a night in the third quarter and a thriller for all those present for this one in the fourth.

1st Quarter

The Hawks defense was on point from the start in this contest. The defense forced a 3 & out for the Cyclones and on the ensuing punt the Hawks blocked it with Jalen Copeland pulling off the scoop and score.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0ienh4IiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0pzY0hvU2pnMVYiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Kc2NIb1NqZzFWPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERhbm55IExl d2lzIChAQ1JGNERhbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9D UkY0RGFuL3N0YXR1cy8xNTkwODU4MzAwODM2NzA0MjU2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDExLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

It took the Cyclones 6 plays to find the end zone when D'Myo Hunter hit Brett Clatterbaugh with a 4-yard shot. This would be Clatterbaugh's 4th TD catch of the season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CcmV0dCBDbGF0dGVyYmF1Z2ggd2l0aCA0eWQgVEQgcnVuLiAgQ3lj bG9uZXMgdGFrZSBsZWFkIDctNiwgNzozOSAxcS4gIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYnlyb25zam9uZXM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QGJ5cm9uc2pvbmVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1ZhUHJlcHNSaXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZhUHJl cHNSaXZhbHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ3lj bG9uZUVWP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDeWNsb25lRVY8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGFub3Zlckhhd2tzRkI/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEhhbm92ZXJIYXdrc0ZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhdGZpZWxkc3BvcnRzP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBoYXRmaWVsZHNwb3J0czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL2pmd1dzN1lWZU8iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qZndXczdZ VmVPPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERhbm55IExld2lzIChAQ1JGNERhbikgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DUkY0RGFuL3N0YXR1cy8xNTkw ODU5OTI0MzMwMTQzNzQ1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVy IDExLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The Hawks came right back and in 3 plays they had their first offensive touchdown of the game. An option pass to Austin Howze for 54-yards setup the Beah Sahnow run. Austin Howze came through for the Hawks with the 2-point conversion.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CZWF1IFNhaG5vdyBjYXBzIG9mZiA3MXlkIGRyaXZlIHdpdGggNXlk IFREIHJ1bi4gIEhhd2tzIGJhY2sgb24gdG9wIDE0LTchIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYnlyb25zam9uZXM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QGJ5cm9uc2pvbmVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1ZhUHJlcHNSaXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZh UHJlcHNSaXZhbHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v QmVhdVNhaG5vdz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQmVhdVNhaG5vdzwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IYW5vdmVySGF3a3NG Qj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASGFub3Zlckhhd2tzRkI8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ3ljbG9uZUVWP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDeWNsb25lRVY8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGF0ZmllbGRzcG9ydHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QGhhdGZpZWxkc3BvcnRzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v azRYMnc2azJzYyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2s0WDJ3Nmsyc2M8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgRGFubnkgTGV3aXMgKEBDUkY0RGFuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NSRjREYW4vc3RhdHVzLzE1OTA4NjA5NjU5NzI5 MzQ2NTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTEsIDIwMjI8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Hawks defense was the truth in the first half of this game. The Cyclones covered 51 yards in 6 plays but it was the last four that would haunt the Cyclones. A D'Myo Hunter-Brett Clatterbaugh connection had the Cyclones knocking on the door of tying this one early. The Hawks defense would have none of it with Grady Fahed instrumental with two tackles on first and second down. The Cyclones chose to go for it rather than take the field goal on fourth down and the Hawks held.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYXdrcyB3aXRoIGJpZyB0aW1lIGdvYWwgbGluZSBzdGFuZCBvbiA0 dGggZG93bi4gIDI6NTggMXEuICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2J5cm9uc2pvbmVzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBieXJvbnNq b25lczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WYVByZXBz Uml2YWxzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBWYVByZXBzUml2YWxzPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hhbm92ZXJIYXdrc0ZC P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBIYW5vdmVySGF3a3NGQjwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXRmaWVsZHNwb3J0cz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AaGF0ZmllbGRzcG9ydHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9abFBoMkw5SU1VIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vWmxQ aDJMOUlNVTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYW5ueSBMZXdpcyAoQENSRjREYW4p IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ1JGNERhbi9zdGF0dXMv MTU5MDg2MjYwNTQzODMxNjU0NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3Zl bWJlciAxMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Hanover had to play smart with the ball at their own 1-yard line. A false start call didn't help matters but a Cole Elrod run for a fist down on a third down did. 4 plays later Beau Sahnow hit Grady Fahed in the middle of the field for a 70-yard dagger! With less than a minute to go in the first quarter the Hawks had a 21-7 lead.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj43MHlkIFREIHBhc3MgdG8gR3JhZHkgRmFoZWQgaGFzIEhhd2tzIG9u IHRvcCAyMS03IDoxNiBzZWMgMXEuICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2J5cm9uc2pvbmVzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBieXJv bnNqb25lczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WYVBy ZXBzUml2YWxzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBWYVByZXBzUml2YWxz PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhdGZpZWxkc3Bv cnRzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBoYXRmaWVsZHNwb3J0czwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IYW5vdmVySGF3a3NGQj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASGFub3Zlckhhd2tzRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZmFoZWRfZ3JhZHk/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGZhaGVkX2dyYWR5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vTFRNZmVSMmRiMyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xUTWZlUjJkYjM8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGFubnkgTGV3aXMgKEBDUkY0RGFuKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NSRjREYW4vc3RhdHVzLzE1OTA4NjQ1 NDA0MDA3NzkyNjQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTEs IDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

2nd Quarter

Kejuan Harris of Hanover recovered a live ball on the ensuing kick-off but the Hawks would not be able to capitalize on this possession like previous. Carlito Kinney of Hanover made repeated tackles to disrupt the Cyclone offense and force yet another punt. Then disaster struck the Hawks for the first time in this contest. on 2nd & 8 Darius Stafford of Eastern View would intercept the Hawks pass, the first turnover for the Hawks in this contest. With the ball at the 8 a touchdown felt imminent but Kinney would break-up a pass on third down and force the field goal. The Cyclones choosing points over nil like previously in the game. From 27 yards out Baylor Capellini brought the Cyclones within 11. After Hanover was forced to punt, the Cyclones went back to work briefly, pinned back at their own and forced to a 3 & out by this stingy defense of Hanover. The Cyclones punt went maybe 5-6 yards! That setup a 3-play, 9 yard drive for Hanover with Zachary Tyler scoring from 4 yards out for the Hawks. Just like that it was 28-10 with a little over 30 seconds to go in the half.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIDV5ZCBwdW50ID0gc2hvcnQgZmllbGQgJmFtcDsgMyBwbGF5cyBh bmQgOXlkcyBmb3IgYW5vdGhlciBIYXdrcyBURC4gIEhhbm92ZXIgbGVhZHMg RWFzdGVybiBWaWV3IDI4LTEwIDozNCAxcS4gIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vYnlyb25zam9uZXM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QGJ5cm9uc2pvbmVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1ZhUHJlcHNSaXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZhUHJlcHNS aXZhbHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGFub3Zl ckhhd2tzRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEhhbm92ZXJIYXdrc0ZC PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhdGZpZWxkc3Bv cnRzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBoYXRmaWVsZHNwb3J0czwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL25obHFoNVJzZDkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9uaGxxaDVSc2Q5PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERhbm55IExld2lzIChA Q1JGNERhbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DUkY0RGFu L3N0YXR1cy8xNTkwODcxNzg1MzE0MTI3ODcyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDExLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

3rd Quarter

To open the second half, Hanover had the ball after winning the coin toss and choosing to defer. The Hawks would find out this game would not be so easy in the second half as it was in the first half. On the second play of the half Beau Sahnow would fumble. Their will be speculation as to whether it was a fumble or an incomplete pass... sorry folks, no instant replay in high school. With the ball at the Hawks 7-yard line it would take just three plays for the Cyclones to find the end zone for a second time in the game. Tre Brock caught the 6-yard pass from AP Hull. Hull in at QB for a injured D'Myo Hunter who got banged up shortly before the end of the first half. With 9:45 to go in the third quarter, the Cyclones had a lot of life.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DeWNsb25lcyB0YWtlIGFkdmFudGFnZSBvZiBIYXdrcyBmdW1ibGUu ICA5OjQ1IDNxIEVhc3Rlcm4gVmlldyBkb3duIDE3LTI4IHdpdGggcGFzcyB0 byBUcmV2b24gQnJvY2suICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2J5cm9uc2pvbmVzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBieXJvbnNqb25l czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WYVByZXBzUml2 YWxzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBWYVByZXBzUml2YWxzPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0N5Y2xvbmVFVj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ3ljbG9uZUVWPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hhbm92ZXJIYXdrc0ZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBIYW5vdmVySGF3a3NGQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXRmaWVsZHNwb3J0cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A aGF0ZmllbGRzcG9ydHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9uQTJh dmk1bzhJIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbkEyYXZpNW84STwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBEYW5ueSBMZXdpcyAoQENSRjREYW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ1JGNERhbi9zdGF0dXMvMTU5MDg3OTU5MTQzODM1NjQ4 MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Tre Brock would put on a show in the second half. Following his first TD of the night, Brock would intercept Beau Sahnow for another costly turnover for the Hawks. With the ball at the Hawks 33, the Hawks would be called for pass interference. Nothing going the way of the Hawks in the second half. On the next play AP Hull would hit Xavier Carr on a 29-yard shot! With 4:42 the Cyclones who less than 10 minutes prior had been down by 18 were now within 4!

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj40OjQyIDJxIEVhc3Rlcm4gVmlldyBvbiB3YXkgYmFjayBkb3duIDI4 LTI0ISAgVHdvIGNvc3RseSB0dXJub3ZlcnMgaGF2ZSBmdWVsZWQgY3ljbG9u ZXMgcnVuLiAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ieXJvbnNq b25lcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYnlyb25zam9uZXM8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFscz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DeWNsb25lRVY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QEN5Y2xvbmVFVjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9IYW5vdmVySGF3a3NGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASGFu b3Zlckhhd2tzRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGF0ZmllbGRzcG9ydHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGhhdGZpZWxk c3BvcnRzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28veDZnaUg4YUpsRiI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3g2Z2lIOGFKbEY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGFu bnkgTGV3aXMgKEBDUkY0RGFuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0NSRjREYW4vc3RhdHVzLzE1OTA4ODIwNzY5ODI3MTAyNzQ/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Hawks offense stalling, Hanover would punt with all the momentum on the side of the Cyclones. Momentum does not pick sides... it is neutral and it always in constant motion. The Cyclones moving the ball towards midfield were rolling yet again on offense when AP Hull threw his first INT of the night. Colby Jones the hero of the moment for the Hawks.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYXdrcyB3aXRoIGEgbXVjaCBuZWVkZWQgdHVybm92ZXIgb2YgdGhl aXIgb3duLiAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ieXJvbnNq b25lcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYnlyb25zam9uZXM8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFscz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXRmaWVsZHNwb3J0cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AaGF0ZmllbGRzcG9ydHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGFub3Zlckhhd2tzRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QEhhbm92ZXJIYXdrc0ZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0N5Y2xvbmVFVj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ3lj bG9uZUVWPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vOTVNVGRDM2UydiI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzk1TVRkQzNlMnY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGFu bnkgTGV3aXMgKEBDUkY0RGFuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0NSRjREYW4vc3RhdHVzLzE1OTA4ODUyMTM2NTk1OTg4NDg/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

4th Quarter

The Hawks would go three and out after the turnover, unable to capitalize. The Hawks scoreless in the second half thus far. The Cyclones went right back to work from their own 11. On the first play a rare penalty was called, sideline interference against Eastern View. Setback to their own 6 disaster would strike on third down when Malichi Madden would deliver as the Hawks defense did so many times in this one.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYWxhY2hpIE1hZGRlbiB3aXRoIGEgSGF3a3MgSU5ULiAgU2V0cyB1 cCBIYW5vdmVyIGF0IEVWIDE4LiAgMTA6NTggNHEuICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2J5cm9uc2pvbmVzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBieXJvbnNqb25lczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9WYVByZXBzUml2YWxzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBWYVBy ZXBzUml2YWxzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh dGZpZWxkc3BvcnRzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBoYXRmaWVsZHNw b3J0czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IYW5vdmVy SGF3a3NGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASGFub3Zlckhhd2tzRkI8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ3ljbG9uZUVWP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDeWNsb25lRVY8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9NanJYY2l3R0ZYIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWpyWGNp d0dGWDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYW5ueSBMZXdpcyAoQENSRjREYW4pIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ1JGNERhbi9zdGF0dXMvMTU5 MDg4NzI2MDQ4ODM1NTg0MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJl ciAxMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Just as Hanover did to Eastern View in the first half, the Cyclones returned the favor with a goal line stand. It did not hurt that a ref had a hand in this stumble by the Hawks. A fresh set of downs at the Eastern View 6, Beau Sahnow was scrambling, backing up to avoid the Cyclone pressure when the ref did not get out of the way nor made any attempt. Sahnow falls on top of the ref, tackle made and the Hawks lost significant yardage. The Hawks would rally to get to the 2 but Cole Elrod was stopped by the Cyclones short of the end zone. Cyclone linebacker Brett Clatterbaugh with two tackles with this stand.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CaWcgc3RvcCBvbiA0dGggZG93biBmb3IgQ3ljbG9uZXMuICAgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ieXJvbnNqb25lcz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYnlyb25zam9uZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFscz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXRmaWVsZHNwb3J0cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A aGF0ZmllbGRzcG9ydHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQ3ljbG9uZUVWP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDeWNsb25lRVY8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9aelNsM3hPRDRXIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vWnpTbDN4T0Q0VzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYW5ueSBMZXdp cyAoQENSRjREYW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ1JG NERhbi9zdGF0dXMvMTU5MDg4OTU0MTUxMDI2Njg4NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

The defense was holding their own, continuing their shutout of the Hawks in the second half and now it was the offenses' time to shine and boy did they. With the ball at their own 2 the Cyclones stormed up the field covering 98 yards in 13 plays, methodical like and aided by a pass interference call against Hanover. The Cyclone's would overcome a couple of obstacles on their way to the end zone. On second down at the Hawks 18 the Cyclones were called for a false start. The very next play AP Hull was sacked by Grady Fahed. The Cyclones were facing 3rd & 20 when Hull hit his man, Tre Brock for their second TD combo of the night! For the first time since the first quarter the Cyclones had the lead.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DeWNsb25lcyB0byB0aGUgbGVhZCB3aXRoIDM6MzUgdG8gZ28hICAz MS0yOCBFYXN0ZXJuIFZpZXcuICAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9ieXJvbnNqb25lcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYnlyb25z am9uZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVmFQcmVw c1JpdmFscz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFsczwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DeWNsb25lRVY/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEN5Y2xvbmVFVjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXRmaWVsZHNwb3J0cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AaGF0ZmllbGRzcG9ydHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9ZSlFraVlqbmwxIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vWUpRa2lZam5sMTwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYW5ueSBMZXdpcyAoQENSRjREYW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ1JGNERhbi9zdGF0dXMvMTU5MDg5MTk4 NDUxMTk3MTMyOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxMSwg MjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

This one was far from over, however. The Hawks got the ball back with a little over 3 minutes to go with the ball at their own 44. Beau Sahnow hit Cole Elrod with a pass of 17 yards to the Eastern View 39. Beau then hits Zachary Tyler and Elrod back-to-back. Facing 3rd & 12 at the Cyclone 27, another Sahnow pass and the Hawks are now at the 12 with time ticking. The Cyclone's breakup a pass on 1st down, a quarterback keeper nets nothing. Down to two downs... Third down, pass falls incomplete. On the next play, 4th down... touchdown or bust... Sahnow hits Cole Elrod in the corner of the end zone on the home side. Touchdown Hawks!

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYXdrcyB0YWtlIHRoZSBsZWFkIGJhY2sgd2l0aCBURCBwYXNzIHRv IENvbGUgRWxyb2QhICBIYW5vdmVyIDM1LTMxIDozNi41IHRvIGdvLiAgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ieXJvbnNqb25lcz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYnlyb25zam9uZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFscz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXRmaWVsZHNwb3J0cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A aGF0ZmllbGRzcG9ydHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vSGFub3Zlckhhd2tzRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEhhbm92 ZXJIYXdrc0ZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28veUc0OEZReXZs bSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3lHNDhGUXl2bG08L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg RGFubnkgTGV3aXMgKEBDUkY0RGFuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0NSRjREYW4vc3RhdHVzLzE1OTA4OTQ5MzMzMjE1ODQ2NDA/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

This one still was not over yet... Eastern View got the ball back at their own 31 and fought to the end. AP Hull with the keeper for 6 yards and then there was the old hook and ladder that at least got the Cyclones to the Hanover 48. Time ticking away... Hull with the keeper and his next pass towards the end zone is broken up and time expires. A thriller for all those playing the game, coaching the game and those in the stands and along the sidelines.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYXdrcyBjZWxlYnJhdGluZyAxc3QgcGxheW9mZiB3aW4gaW4gNyB5 ZWFycy4gIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYnlyb25zam9u ZXM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGJ5cm9uc2pvbmVzPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZhUHJlcHNSaXZhbHM/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZhUHJlcHNSaXZhbHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGFub3Zlckhhd2tzRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QEhhbm92ZXJIYXdrc0ZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vMzlKMUxHNFhENyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzM5SjFMRzRYRDc8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGFubnkgTGV3aXMgKEBDUkY0RGFuKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NSRjREYW4vc3RhdHVzLzE1OTA5MTcx NzQwNzE1MjUzNzY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTEs IDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Hanover 35, Eastern View 31 - Scoring Time Play Score (1Q) 10:39 Jalen Copeland, block punt scoop & score. PAT no good. 6-0 Hanover (1Q) 7:23 4-yard pass from D'Myo Hunter to Brett Clatterbaugh. Baylor Capellini PAT. 7-6 Eastern View (1Q) 6:17 5-yard run from Beau Sahnow. Austin Howze 2-pt conversion. 14-7 Hanover (1Q) :16.1 70-yard pass from Beau Sahnow to Grady Fahed. PAT good. 21-7 Hanover (2Q) 5:37 27-yard Baylor Capellini field goal. 10-21 Eastern View (2Q) :34 4-yard pass from Beau Sahnow to Zachary Tyler. PAT good. 28-10 Hanover (3Q) 9:45 6-yard pass from AP Hull to Tre Brock. Baylor Capellini PAT. 17-28 Eastern View (3Q) 4:42 29-yard pass from AP Hull to Xavier Carr. Baylor Capellini PAT. 24-28 Eastern View (4Q) 3:35 27-yard pass from AP Hull to Tre Brock. Baylor Capellini PAT. 31-28 Eastern View (4Q) :36.5 12-yard pass from Beau Sahnow to Cole Elrod. PAT good. 35-31 Hanover

Impact Gamers

Hanover Hawks Beau Sahnow with 143 yards of offense from via the run, pass and occasionally catch. 3 touchdowns passing and one on the ground. Cole Elrod with 108 yards of offense including the game winning catch with less than 45 seconds to go in the game. Zachary Tyler with touchdown on offense and 5+ tackles on defense. Grady Fahed with 10.5 tackles, 2 sacks and a 70-yard TD catch.

Eastern View Cyclones Darius Stafford with 75 yards of offense. AP Hull with 134 yards of offense and 3 TD's in the second half from the QB position. Tre Brock with 50+ yards receiving and 2 TD's in the second half. D'Myo Hunter with 95 yards and a TD in the first half.

*Stats unofficial.

Post-Game Nuggets