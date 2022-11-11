News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-11 14:56:53 -0600') }} football Edit

Hawks & Cyclones Thrill To The End, 35-31!

Hawks & Cyclones meet at the 50 for the coin toss.
Hawks & Cyclones meet at the 50 for the coin toss.
Danny Lewis • VirginiaPreps
Staff Writer
@CRF4Dan
2017 marks my fifth year covering the Richmond Region for VirginiaPreps. Prior to coming on board as a staff writer, I was a longtime contributor and fan of the site since 2001.

In terms of the NFL, Thursday Night Fotball has been a bit of dud in 2022 but I think Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit would have rather called this game than some they have this season.

The Cyclones and Hawks had never met before Thursday night but they were making a triumphant return to the playoff stage following an absence. For the Hawks it had been 7 years and for the Cyclones it had been 3.

Both teams came in with identical records at 8-2.

After this contest lets hope this is not the last time these two meet.

Hanover came out of the gate scoring a defensive touchdown and 3 out of their first 4 possessions of the game to take a commanding lead over the Cyclones. Up 28-10 at the half, the Generals defense had the TD to their credit and two goal line stands; one a turnover on downs and another left the Cyclones settling for a field goal.

This game however turned out to be a tale of two halves.

The Hawks headed into the fourth quarter literally felt like they had been hit by a cyclone. Eastern View was aggressive as they come in the second half, a different team than what we saw in the first half.

The Cyclones intercepted Beau Sahnow twice and QB AP Hull led two scoring drives capitalizing off the turnovers. After 9 minutes of the second half the Cyclones were within 4.

The pendulum of momentum for the teams, emotions for the fans swung back and forth in the fourth quarter. While the first three quarters were all about scoring, it appeared the fourth might go without any.

The Cyclones scored with 3:35 to go in the game capping of a 98-yard drive! The Cyclones comeback was in full effect but not complete. 3:35 can be a lifetime in some games.

That was the case in this one as the Hawks worked the sidelines and with the game on the line Beau Sahnow & Cole Elrod, the two workhorses on offense for the Hawks in 2022 connected for the game-winning touchdown with just :36.5 left in the game.

A a dream for the Hawks in the first half, a night in the third quarter and a thriller for all those present for this one in the fourth.

1st Quarter

The Hawks defense was on point from the start in this contest. The defense forced a 3 & out for the Cyclones and on the ensuing punt the Hawks blocked it with Jalen Copeland pulling off the scoop and score.

It took the Cyclones 6 plays to find the end zone when D'Myo Hunter hit Brett Clatterbaugh with a 4-yard shot. This would be Clatterbaugh's 4th TD catch of the season.

The Hawks came right back and in 3 plays they had their first offensive touchdown of the game. An option pass to Austin Howze for 54-yards setup the Beah Sahnow run. Austin Howze came through for the Hawks with the 2-point conversion.

The Hawks defense was the truth in the first half of this game. The Cyclones covered 51 yards in 6 plays but it was the last four that would haunt the Cyclones. A D'Myo Hunter-Brett Clatterbaugh connection had the Cyclones knocking on the door of tying this one early. The Hawks defense would have none of it with Grady Fahed instrumental with two tackles on first and second down.

The Cyclones chose to go for it rather than take the field goal on fourth down and the Hawks held.

Hanover had to play smart with the ball at their own 1-yard line. A false start call didn't help matters but a Cole Elrod run for a fist down on a third down did. 4 plays later Beau Sahnow hit Grady Fahed in the middle of the field for a 70-yard dagger! With less than a minute to go in the first quarter the Hawks had a 21-7 lead.

2nd Quarter

Kejuan Harris of Hanover recovered a live ball on the ensuing kick-off but the Hawks would not be able to capitalize on this possession like previous. Carlito Kinney of Hanover made repeated tackles to disrupt the Cyclone offense and force yet another punt.

Then disaster struck the Hawks for the first time in this contest. on 2nd & 8 Darius Stafford of Eastern View would intercept the Hawks pass, the first turnover for the Hawks in this contest.

With the ball at the 8 a touchdown felt imminent but Kinney would break-up a pass on third down and force the field goal. The Cyclones choosing points over nil like previously in the game. From 27 yards out Baylor Capellini brought the Cyclones within 11.

After Hanover was forced to punt, the Cyclones went back to work briefly, pinned back at their own and forced to a 3 & out by this stingy defense of Hanover.

The Cyclones punt went maybe 5-6 yards! That setup a 3-play, 9 yard drive for Hanover with Zachary Tyler scoring from 4 yards out for the Hawks. Just like that it was 28-10 with a little over 30 seconds to go in the half.

3rd Quarter

To open the second half, Hanover had the ball after winning the coin toss and choosing to defer. The Hawks would find out this game would not be so easy in the second half as it was in the first half.

On the second play of the half Beau Sahnow would fumble. Their will be speculation as to whether it was a fumble or an incomplete pass... sorry folks, no instant replay in high school.

With the ball at the Hawks 7-yard line it would take just three plays for the Cyclones to find the end zone for a second time in the game. Tre Brock caught the 6-yard pass from AP Hull. Hull in at QB for a injured D'Myo Hunter who got banged up shortly before the end of the first half. With 9:45 to go in the third quarter, the Cyclones had a lot of life.

Tre Brock would put on a show in the second half. Following his first TD of the night, Brock would intercept Beau Sahnow for another costly turnover for the Hawks. With the ball at the Hawks 33, the Hawks would be called for pass interference. Nothing going the way of the Hawks in the second half.

On the next play AP Hull would hit Xavier Carr on a 29-yard shot! With 4:42 the Cyclones who less than 10 minutes prior had been down by 18 were now within 4!

The Hawks offense stalling, Hanover would punt with all the momentum on the side of the Cyclones.

Momentum does not pick sides... it is neutral and it always in constant motion.

The Cyclones moving the ball towards midfield were rolling yet again on offense when AP Hull threw his first INT of the night. Colby Jones the hero of the moment for the Hawks.

4th Quarter

The Hawks would go three and out after the turnover, unable to capitalize. The Hawks scoreless in the second half thus far.

The Cyclones went right back to work from their own 11. On the first play a rare penalty was called, sideline interference against Eastern View. Setback to their own 6 disaster would strike on third down when Malichi Madden would deliver as the Hawks defense did so many times in this one.

Just as Hanover did to Eastern View in the first half, the Cyclones returned the favor with a goal line stand. It did not hurt that a ref had a hand in this stumble by the Hawks. A fresh set of downs at the Eastern View 6, Beau Sahnow was scrambling, backing up to avoid the Cyclone pressure when the ref did not get out of the way nor made any attempt. Sahnow falls on top of the ref, tackle made and the Hawks lost significant yardage. The Hawks would rally to get to the 2 but Cole Elrod was stopped by the Cyclones short of the end zone. Cyclone linebacker Brett Clatterbaugh with two tackles with this stand.

The defense was holding their own, continuing their shutout of the Hawks in the second half and now it was the offenses' time to shine and boy did they.

With the ball at their own 2 the Cyclones stormed up the field covering 98 yards in 13 plays, methodical like and aided by a pass interference call against Hanover. The Cyclone's would overcome a couple of obstacles on their way to the end zone. On second down at the Hawks 18 the Cyclones were called for a false start. The very next play AP Hull was sacked by Grady Fahed. The Cyclones were facing 3rd & 20 when Hull hit his man, Tre Brock for their second TD combo of the night! For the first time since the first quarter the Cyclones had the lead.

This one was far from over, however.

The Hawks got the ball back with a little over 3 minutes to go with the ball at their own 44.

Beau Sahnow hit Cole Elrod with a pass of 17 yards to the Eastern View 39. Beau then hits Zachary Tyler and Elrod back-to-back. Facing 3rd & 12 at the Cyclone 27, another Sahnow pass and the Hawks are now at the 12 with time ticking.

The Cyclone's breakup a pass on 1st down, a quarterback keeper nets nothing.

Down to two downs...

Third down, pass falls incomplete. On the next play, 4th down... touchdown or bust... Sahnow hits Cole Elrod in the corner of the end zone on the home side. Touchdown Hawks!

This one still was not over yet...

Eastern View got the ball back at their own 31 and fought to the end.

AP Hull with the keeper for 6 yards and then there was the old hook and ladder that at least got the Cyclones to the Hanover 48.

Time ticking away... Hull with the keeper and his next pass towards the end zone is broken up and time expires.

A thriller for all those playing the game, coaching the game and those in the stands and along the sidelines.

Hanover 35, Eastern View 31 - Scoring
Time Play Score

(1Q) 10:39

Jalen Copeland, block punt scoop & score. PAT no good.

6-0 Hanover

(1Q) 7:23

4-yard pass from D'Myo Hunter to Brett Clatterbaugh. Baylor Capellini PAT.

7-6 Eastern View

(1Q) 6:17

5-yard run from Beau Sahnow. Austin Howze 2-pt conversion.

14-7 Hanover

(1Q) :16.1

70-yard pass from Beau Sahnow to Grady Fahed. PAT good.

21-7 Hanover

(2Q) 5:37

27-yard Baylor Capellini field goal.

10-21 Eastern View

(2Q) :34

4-yard pass from Beau Sahnow to Zachary Tyler. PAT good.

28-10 Hanover

(3Q) 9:45

6-yard pass from AP Hull to Tre Brock. Baylor Capellini PAT.

17-28 Eastern View

(3Q) 4:42

29-yard pass from AP Hull to Xavier Carr. Baylor Capellini PAT.

24-28 Eastern View

(4Q) 3:35

27-yard pass from AP Hull to Tre Brock. Baylor Capellini PAT.

31-28 Eastern View

(4Q) :36.5

12-yard pass from Beau Sahnow to Cole Elrod. PAT good.

35-31 Hanover

Impact Gamers

Hanover Hawks

Beau Sahnow with 143 yards of offense from via the run, pass and occasionally catch. 3 touchdowns passing and one on the ground.

Cole Elrod with 108 yards of offense including the game winning catch with less than 45 seconds to go in the game.

Zachary Tyler with touchdown on offense and 5+ tackles on defense.

Grady Fahed with 10.5 tackles, 2 sacks and a 70-yard TD catch.


Eastern View Cyclones

Darius Stafford with 75 yards of offense.

AP Hull with 134 yards of offense and 3 TD's in the second half from the QB position.

Tre Brock with 50+ yards receiving and 2 TD's in the second half.

D'Myo Hunter with 95 yards and a TD in the first half.


*Stats unofficial.

Post-Game Nuggets

This was Eastern View's first ever loss in the first round of the playoffs.

Hanover improves to 15-6 in the month of November in the playoffs

This would be the Hawks first playoff win in 7 years.

Hanover will play playoff nemesis Dinwiddie next week, the Hawks are 3-2 against the Generals in the playoffs.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}