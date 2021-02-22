VirginiaPreps - Harrison Saint Germain is a Hokie!

Harrison Saint Germain is a Hokie!
Commitment No. 2 is in! Virginia Tech has picked up a pledge from Chantilly (Va.) Westfield 2022 tight end Harrison Saint Germain.
COMMITTED...‼️🦃 @HokiesFB @CoachFuente @CoachShibestVT @Beau_Davidson @CoachP_eterson @WestfieldFB #GoHokies #HardHatMentality #AGTG pic.twitter.com/Elyz847BEW— Harrison Saint Germain (@HarrisonSaint87) February 22, 2021
The 6-4, 230-pounder is a three-star unranked at the tight end position or within the Commonwealth of Virginia. He is the second commitment in the Class of 2022, joining Georgia quarterback Devin Farrell.
