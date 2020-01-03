CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina freshman guard Anthony Harris will be out after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee on Dec. 30 vs. Yale and will undergo surgery next week UNC announced Friday morning before Roy Williams' press conference in advance of Saturday's home game versus Georgia Tech.

“This is one of the most heartbreaking injuries one of my teams has ever dealt with,” says UNC head coach Roy Williams. “Anthony is such a great kid and his teammates and coaches have all seen the countless hours he put in to come back from the knee injury he suffered in high school. The impact on our locker room after the Yale game was devastating. Everyone associated with our program hurts for Anthony and his family. But we will rally around him and support him every step of the way. I know he will work unbelievably hard to get back on the floor.”