Harris Out With Torn ACL
CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina freshman guard Anthony Harris will be out after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee on Dec. 30 vs. Yale and will undergo surgery next week UNC announced Friday morning before Roy Williams' press conference in advance of Saturday's home game versus Georgia Tech.
“This is one of the most heartbreaking injuries one of my teams has ever dealt with,” says UNC head coach Roy Williams. “Anthony is such a great kid and his teammates and coaches have all seen the countless hours he put in to come back from the knee injury he suffered in high school. The impact on our locker room after the Yale game was devastating. Everyone associated with our program hurts for Anthony and his family. But we will rally around him and support him every step of the way. I know he will work unbelievably hard to get back on the floor.”
Harris suffered the injury driving the baseline with 3:05 left in Monday night’s win over Yale.
Harris has played in five games for the Tar Heels since missing the first eight mending a knee injury he suffered last December as a high school senior. He’s averaged 6.8 points in 12 minutes per game with a season-high 14 points in 17 minutes in a win over UCLA on Dec. 21 in Las Vegas.
A combo guard from Fairfax, VA, the 6-foot-3, 185 pounder was the No. 76 player overall nationally in the class of 2019. Rivals listed him as a point guard and rated him the 10th best player in the class at that position.
