VirginiaPreps - Handley Drops the Gavel on Culpeper

The first time the Culpeper boys basketball team traveled to Winchester to play Handley this season, the Blue Devils hadn't practiced for three weeks and were blown out 90-49 by the Judges.

Wins in five of its six games since then had Culpeper feeling a lot better about its chances as it took the floor at Handley in Saturday afternoon's Class 4 Northwestern District championship game.

It didn't take long for the contest to resemble the two squads' first meeting, however.

Demitri Gardner turned in a dazzling all-around performance, totaling 24 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals, and three other players scored in double figures as the No. 2 Judges pounded the Blue Devils 101-60.

Both teams had already qualified for next week's Region 4C tournament by virtue of victories in the district semifinals on Thursday night. Handley (8-0) will host Dulles District runner-up Dominion (9-5) Tuesday evening, while Culpeper (5-4) will square off with Dulles champion Loudoun County (14-2) the same night.

Gardner, who was co-district player of the year last season and is considered a favorite to win the honor again this winter, did most of his damage during the middle two quarters, pouring in 21 points during that time. He finished with a flourish, throwing down a pair of dunks late in the third period to buoy the Judges to an 82-38 advantage entering the final stanza.

"After missing regionals last year, we wanted to make sure we did everything we could to not underachieve again," said Gardner, a 6-foot-5 swingman. "Our first goal was to win the district, and we were fired up to take care of business today."

Gardner got plenty of help from a handful of hot-shooting teammates.

Chaz Lattimore registered eight of his 20 points in the second quarter and, like Gardner, filled up the stat sheet with six assists, four rebounds and four blocked shots.

Lattimore's backcourt mate, Ke'Mani Curry, sank three 3-pointers before intermission and finished the afternoon with 11 points. He also handed out five assists. And 6-foot-5 forward Ethan Schwantes contributed 10 points, nine boards and three blocks.

Gardner pointed to the chemistry he's developed with fellow seniors Lattimore, Curry and Schwantes while playing together over the past decade as a major factor in Handley's success.

"We've all been playing together since about the third grade," he said. "Playgrounds, travel ball, school ball, you name it. We've been through it all together, and we don't plan on this thing ending on anyone's terms but our own."

"I'm just so proud of this group," Judges head coach Zach Harrell said. "To go 12-12 and miss regionals last season, then work as hard as they have to get a shot at redemption this year, it says a lot about who they are. They set clear goals for this team; they've won the district, and now they want to win the region next."

The Blue Devils trailed 27-9 after the opening period and 51-23 at halftime, but it wasn't for a lack of effort from Nathan Amos. The sophomore point guard racked up 12 of his squad's first-half points, then went off for 23 over the last two frames to finish with a career-high 35.

"He absolutely looked like he belonged out there today," Culpeper head coach James Thompson said of Amos, who tallied 20 points in the first matchup between the two teams. "Against a bigger, more experienced team, he didn't back down at all."

The Blue Devils will need to regroup quickly, as Loudoun County is Class 4's top-ranked team.

"It's on to the next game," Thompson said. "You play No. 2 today, and now you've got to turn around and face No. 1 with your season on the line Tuesday. There's no time to worry about this one; we have to put it behind us right now."