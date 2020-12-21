VirginiaPreps - Hampton Grad Jalen Ray Named CAA Player of the Week

Hempstead, NY - Hofstra senior Jalen Ray has been named the Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week, it was announced today by the conference office.

Ray had the best scoring week of his career as the senior averaged 28.5 points per game in the Pride's two road contests. He got his week started with a career-high 29 points in the win over Monmouth. The Hampton High grad also had four assists, two rebounds, and two steals versus the Hawks.

On Saturday at St. Bonaventure, Ray followed that outing up with another spectacular game by pouring in 28 points, including a career-best six three-pointers. The 6-foot-2 guard added three assists, two rebounds, and two steals in the game.

For the week of December 13-20, Ray was 18-34 (53%) from the field overall and 10-16 (63%) from beyond the arc. He started both games and averaged 38.5 minutes per game.

Entering the December 22nd game for the Pride at the University of Richmond, Ray has scored 999 points in his collegiate career.

During his senior season with the Crabbers, Ray averaged 16 points per game for a Hampton team that earned its second straight berth to the 5A State Tournament. That earned him 1st Team All-State, All-Region and All-Conference honors. He also earned MVP honors at the VirginiaPreps Classic twice during his career in victories over Potomac and John Marshall.



