Oh, what a game. A classic some said. The game went on and on and on... would it ever end some wondered? Many probably didn't want it to ever send. It was a battle that will stand the test of time as one of the most memorable in this entire unusual 2020-21 campaign.

For me, it was the first this writer had seen the overtime flip of a coin for possession of the ball to start overtime. When the dust settled, Halifax County outlasted Pulaski County 75-69 in a five-overtime marathon that matched the longest in VHSL postseason history. Yes, that's not a typo - five overtimes! The only other time it happened was in 1977 when J.J. Kelly edged Parry McCluer in State Playoff action.

Halifax County (2-2) got a game-high 38 points from 6-foot-5 sophomore Kameron Roberts, who seemed to get strong as the game progressed. In fact, he had a double-double with his 16 rebounds. He scored 19 of those 38 in the overtimes. Senior Kevon Ferrell, a 1st Team All-State performer a year ago, had 14 points before he fouled out.