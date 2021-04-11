Playing on a Thursday night instead of Friday due to the weather forecast, the George Washington Eagles of Danville defeated Pulaski County by a count of 42-35 in the Region 4D Semifinals.

GW-Danville got three touchdowns from Willie Edmunds and two from ShaKobe Hairston. Edmunds would rush for 228 yards for the game. The Eagles fell behind 14-0, but rebounded quickly and managed to be deadlocked at 21-all with the Cougars at intermission. In the second half, the Eagles wasted no time finding the end zone either, scoring twice in the third period to take a 35-21 lead. There were plenty of twists and turns throughout, including multiple scoop-and-score plays.

Pulaski County scored with 5:03 left in the opening quarter when quarterback Drew Dalton hit Ethan Gallimore on a 10-yard pass, followed by Broc Simpson's successful extra point. The Cougars would then recover an Eagles fumble with Diego Turner picking up the loose ball for a 14-yard touchdown for a 14-0 advantage with 4:38 showing on the first quarter clock.

GW- Danville would answer with a Hairston one-yard sneak for six and cut their margin in half, 14-7. They would then hold the Cougars on their next possession and would drive to the Cougar 27. Quarterback Jeb Brynes would hit Willie Edmunds for a 27-yard score and Daniel DeAndrea's kick tied the game at 14 with 9:12 to go in the second quarter. The Eagles recovered a Pulaski fumble as linebacker Ahmed Poole scooped up the ball and ran in for a 36-yard touchdown to make it 21-14.