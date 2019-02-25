Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-25 11:16:02 -0600') }} football Edit

Bedwell Is Back!

Danny Lewis • VirginiaPreps.com
@CRF4Dan
Staff Writer
2017 marks my fifth year covering the Richmond Region for VirginiaPreps. Prior to coming on board as a staff writer, I was a longtime contributor and fan of the site since 2001.

He's back....Coach David Bedwell, one of the most successful coaches in the history of the Central/Richmond Region will return to coaching in the 804 after a two-year hiatus and he does so in a mos...

Premium Content

