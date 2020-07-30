VirginiaPreps - Grimes Joins UNC Football Program

CHAPEL HILL – Tony Grimes, a five-star prospect and the No. 1-ranked cornerback in the Class of 2021, has chosen to reclassify to the Class of 2020 and will join the football program for the fall semester.

"We're thrilled to welcome Tony Grimes to our program," said UNC head coach Mack Brown. "While we would have loved for Tony to have been able to play his senior season, he made the decision to reclassify because he thought it was best for him and his family. As a player, Tony is one of the best defensive backs we've ever recruited and one of the nation's top players regardless of class. He'll have to come in and compete with a group of talented players, but we feel like he'll have a positive impact on our program. Tony is also a great young man. He's had the spotlight on him for a long time and he carries himself with class. He's also an outstanding student, which shows when you consider he was able to graduate from high school a year early. We're excited to officially welcome Tony and his family to Chapel Hill."