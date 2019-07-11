News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-11 23:04:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Griffis busy readying for his SR year and recruiting for Wake

Q5oywhurthhlxp5xumca
Griffis took home the QB MVP at the Rivals DC Camp earlier this year (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Kelly Quinlan • DeaconsIllustrated
Managing Editor

It was a little over a year ago when three-star quarterback Mitch Griffis took the plunge and became the first commitment for Wake Forest’s 2020 class. Now a senior heading into his final high scho...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}