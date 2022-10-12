Green Run Postgame Video Interviews After 35-7 Win at Bayside
On October 8, 2022, the Green Run Stallions erased an early 7-0 deficit by scoring right before half-time to tie the score and then finish strong with 28 unanswered points in a 35-7 victory over the Bayside Marlins.
See our Game Blog here if you missed the details of the contest, plus below you can check out Video Interviews with Head Coach Brandon Williams as well as quarterback Kevin White Jr. and linebacker Zakai Hall.
Postgame Video Interview with Green Run QB Kevin White + LB Zakai Hall:
Green Run QB Kevin White and LB Zakai Hall chat after their team's 35-7 win at Bayside on Saturday, October 8, 2022.
The Stallions overcame a 7-0 deficit by scoring the game-tying touchdown with under a minute to go in the first half, then piling up 28 unanswered after intermission to stay undefeated on the campaign.
White completed 8 of 16 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown to go with 109 yards rushing and 2 TD's.
Hall had 14 total tackles, three behind the line of scrimmage, as Green Run kept Bayside off the scoreboard in the second half.
Postgame Video Interview with Green Run Coach Brandon Williams:
Green Run Coach Brandon Williams chats after his team's 35-7 win over the Bayside Marlins in Virginia Beach on Saturday, October 8, 2022.
Now 6-0 overall, the reigning Region 5A Champion Stallions trailed 7-0 before scoring the game-tying touchdown with 25 seconds left in the second period. They were out-gained 152-42 in the first half as Bayside controlled the football for 17:42 compared to just 6:18 for Green Run.
In the second half, Green Run revved up its offense with 337 of their 379 yards. That included 201 yards rushing and 178 yards passing. Their defense also bottled up the Marlins to just 114 yards after half-time, forcing three turnovers, including a key one in the red zone with 56 seconds to go in the third period to preserve a 21-7 lead.