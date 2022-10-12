On October 8, 2022, the Green Run Stallions erased an early 7-0 deficit by scoring right before half-time to tie the score and then finish strong with 28 unanswered points in a 35-7 victory over the Bayside Marlins. See our Game Blog here if you missed the details of the contest, plus below you can check out Video Interviews with Head Coach Brandon Williams as well as quarterback Kevin White Jr. and linebacker Zakai Hall.



Postgame Video Interview with Green Run QB Kevin White + LB Zakai Hall:

Green Run QB Kevin White and LB Zakai Hall chat after their team's 35-7 win at Bayside on Saturday, October 8, 2022. The Stallions overcame a 7-0 deficit by scoring the game-tying touchdown with under a minute to go in the first half, then piling up 28 unanswered after intermission to stay undefeated on the campaign. White completed 8 of 16 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown to go with 109 yards rushing and 2 TD's. Hall had 14 total tackles, three behind the line of scrimmage, as Green Run kept Bayside off the scoreboard in the second half.



Postgame Video Interview with Green Run Coach Brandon Williams: