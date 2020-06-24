VirginiaPreps - Green Discusses Why He's Reclassiying To 2022

Trevyon Green, a 3-star offensive tackle who attends Life Christian Academy in Chester, VA, recently made a big decision in choosing to reclassify from the class of 2021 to the 2022.

Among the schools he’s been offered a scholarship is North Carolina, so clearly the UNC staff is monitoring this development.

“Well, first and for most I wanted to get my grades up, and then I wanted another year to develop and lose weight,” the 6-foot-7, 380-pounder told THI. “I’ve spoken with offensive line coach Stacey Searels and I’m building a friendly kind of relationship.”

The massive offensive lineman has been to Chapel Hill on various occasions, his last was this past February for a junior day for one of Carolina’s basketball win over Miami.

“I thought the campus was amazing and facilities were top notch and modern,” Green said.