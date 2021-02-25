VirginiaPreps - Great Bridge Defeats Western Branch to Open 2021 Spring Season

Great Bridge Defeats Western Branch to Open 2021 Spring Season
On a muddy, rain-soaked field at Western Branch, High School Football returned to the '757' area code on the final Monday of February 2021 when the Bruins of Western Branch welcomed Great Bridge's Wildcats to open each team's campaign in Chesapeake.
All it took was a field goal for Great Bridge pull out a 3-0 win.
This defensive struggle produced literally no scoring at all in the first half with Great Bridge missing two field goals, while neither team passing 50 yards of total offense.
While Oscar Smith and Hickory were postponed to Tuesday, you could have made the same argument for this game, as both teams had problems with the field. Players from both squads having problems simply snapping the ball and jerseys being unrecognizable by the halftime break.
"It was a bad field to play on, but both teams had to play," Great Bridge Head Coach Brian Boerboom remarked. Offense was hard to come by in the affair.
"There was some stuff we wanted to do and we could have done like catching the snap in shotgun. That was a challenge. We need to practice with the mud ball more often," acknowledged Boerboom, a former offensive lineman at Nebraska.
