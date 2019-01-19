Norfolk, VA–The Granby Athletics Department is excited to announce that Larry Archie has been named the next head coach for its varsity football team.

“Coach Archie has a proven history of developing student-athletes by creating a positively competitive atmosphere that promotes the characteristics of great football programs,” said Travis McClenny, the school’s athletic director.

Eager to put his philosophy and creative approach into action, Archie will be introduced to the team next week.

Archie comes to Norfolk from I.C. Norcom High School in Portsmouth, VA, where he coached for 18 seasons and amassed an overall record of 152-63. That included an 8-5 finish last season and appearance in the Region 3A Championship, where the Greyhounds were edged by Phoebus, 7-6, in triple-overtime.

No stranger to Norfolk, Archie previously coached at Lake Taylor High School. Granby ended its season 0-10; the team is looking forward to capitalizing on his wealth of experience.

Having spent significant time in Norfolk and the Eastern District previously, Archie is ready to work with the Comets. He replaces Sekou Wilson, who went 17-34 overall in five seasons at Granby with a playoff appearance in 2017.





*** More to come on this story later, including comments from Archie! ***



