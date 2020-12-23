VirginiaPreps - Graham Upends Cougars in Season Opener

After nine months of practically no athletic events taking place, there was some local sports action on the Tuesday before Christmas in the form of Southwest Virginia High School Basketball.

In a game that was a replacement for other teams, Graham traveled to Pulaski County and left with an impressive 77-64 road victory. The G-Men were led by David Graves, who poured in 20 points and got help from Xayvion Bradshaw, a multi-sport standout known for his athletic gifts on the football field. Bradshaw finished with 19 points.

Senior point guard Nick Owens contributed eight points for Graham, but nearly posted a double-double in handing out a game-high 12 assists. Two other G-Men members had double-figure points; Kade Roberts tallying 12 and Zach Dales scoring 11.