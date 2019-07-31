Coach Bobby Wilder and the Old Dominion University Monarchs of Conference USA notched perhaps the biggest surprise of the 2018 College Football season when they stunned in-state foe Virginia Tech out of the ACC.

That victory gained ODU nationwide recognition, and on a recruiting front, caught the attention of many prospects. One of them was Class of 2020 athlete Devin Lester from Graham High School, which resides six hours away from the Norfolk school and much closer to the West Virginia border.

Recently, Lester gave a verbal commitment to ODU. He becomes the third straight member of the G-Men to head to an FBS program, following in the footsteps of Taymon Cooke (who signed with Marshall and is now at North Carolina A&T) and Cameron Allen (Purdue), who earned Class 2 State Player of the Year honors in 2018.

As a junior, Lester earned First Team All-State honors at honors at both receiver and defensive back. He accumulated more than 1,800 all-purpose yards in receiving and rushing and also accounted for 25 touchdowns.



Lester, who was recruited by the Monarchs as a slot receiver, helped Graham capture a State Championship at the Class 2 level last year. In 2019, he's slated to be the team's starting quarterback.

Hear Devin's interview on The 757 at 6 with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield on ESPN Radio 94.1, the flagship station for ODU football, from Tuesday, July 30th at the link below.



*** Full Devin Lester Interview on The 757 at 6 on ESPN Radio 94.1 Here ***



