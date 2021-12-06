Graham Beats Appomattox 42-28 in Class 2 State Semis

Hosting the two-time defending State Champions, Graham proved to be a bad host for the Appomattox Raiders in a much anticipated Class 2 State Semifinal. Playing on an overcast, cool, yet pleasant Saturday afternoon in Mitchell Stadium, the G-Men eliminated Appomattox 42-28 in a clash that featured plenty of highlight-reel plays throughout.

Delivering many of them was a guy that is used to turning in super performances, Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw. He returned kickoffs of 91 and 98 yards for scores. That's not all he did either.

Turner-Bradshaw ran into the end zone from 10 yards out for his third score of the game, which sealed the contest for Graham. The son of the former Marshall and UVA standout who played in the NFL added a 27-yard punt return to go with his kickoff returns as he accounted for 216 yards on special teams alone. Furthermore, the uncommitted Class of 2022 talent ran the ball seven times for 96 yards. That's 312 all-purpose yards for one of Virginia's most electrifying players.

Just to put the topping on his game, Turner-Bradshaw completed two passes for eight more yards and had one punt for 43 yards. He may have sold hot dogs at halftime!

Appomattox got on the scoreboard first. On their third play of the game, Jonathan Pennix took the handoff and swept around left end untouched for a 64-yard touchdown, Tye Robertson's kick had the Raiders up 7-0 with just one minute and 23 seconds off the clock.

Graham would tie the game at the 7:59 mark of the first quarter as Brayden Meadows ran off tackle on his way for a 43-yard jaunt and Ben Morgan kick tied the game.

The Raiders then would go back up 14-7 in just two minutes as QB Tre Lawing hit Collin Slagle on a 36-yard pass. With just 27 seconds remaining in the opening quarter though, Graham tied the score at 14 as sophomore Ty'Drez Clements ran in from eight yards out.

Appomattox looked to take the lead on their next possession in their own territory and went for it on fourth down from their own 40-yard line. But the G-Men defense would step up and halt them. On Graham's third possession, aa 36-yard scamper from ultra-fast Clements put the G-Men up 21-14 with 11:03 left in the first half. That score would be the final one of the first half as the two teams' defenses finally slowed each other down.

Graham received the second half kickoff and the Raiders kicked it deep to Bradshaw. He would take the kick at his nine, head upfield, and then break to his left, down the Graham sideline for a 91-yard touchdown that gave his team a 28-14 lead.

Showing their Championship mettle, Appomattox fought back predictably, and with 3:53 left in the third period, Lawing's touchdown from six yards out cut the deficit to 28-21. The Raiders would then tie the game again, this time at 28 with 10:05 left in the contest. Ervis Davin caught a pass screen pass from Lawing and took it 36 yards to the house.

After tying the score, the Raiders kicked the ball deep and again Bradshaw made them pay as he veered to his right, broke through a hole, cut back mid-field, and raced 98 yards to put Graham back up 35-28 with 9:49 to go. Graham added a final tally with 4:28 left with Bradshaw taking a handoff around the right end for a 10-yard score to send the G-Men into next week's state title shot.

"I'm really proud of this team. They play for each other and they work," said Graham Head Coach Tony Palmer.

"Our defense tried to slow down Appomatox's run game and make them pass more. They are really good and you've got to play tough, physical football for four quarters. They have won five of the last six state titles and we are the only ones that have won that other year in 2018. I'm so proud of this coaching staff and the kids."

Graham (13-0) will play next Saturday at 12 Noon versus King William (12-1) at Salem Stadium for the Class 2 State Championship. King William features one of the most dynamic players in the state as well in Wake Forest running back commit Demond Claiborne, who entered the State Playoffs with 2363 rushing yards and 40 TD's on the ground.



