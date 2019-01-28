Grad transfer wideout announces Penn State visit
Penn State has earned an official visit from Virginia Tech grad transfer wide receiver, Eric Kumah, he announced Monday evening via Twitter.
Official Visit to Penn State April 6th 🥶✊🏽 #WeAre— ⚡️EK3⚡️ (@Eric_Kumah11) January 28, 2019
Announcing his intention to transfer away from the Hokies to play for an as-yet-undetermined program, Kumah has since announced his visit to Penn State as well as a trip to Texas Tech on March 30.
Last season, Kumah finished second on the team in receiving, nabbing 42 catches for 559 yards and seven scores. The effort followed a sophomore campaign in which he made 28 catches for 324 yards and two touchdowns.
According to Virginia Tech's profile page for Kumah, he is listed at 6-foot-2, 225 pounds. Having already played three seasons with the Hokies, he will have one remaining season of eligibility at his next destination program.
Free Agent 🥶🤐✌🏾https://t.co/boQWU2KUqN— ⚡️EK3⚡️ (@Eric_Kumah11) January 27, 2019
Should Kumah decide on joining the Nittany Lions this spring, he'll join a Penn State receiving room that has seen three departures from its 2018 unit including senior DeAndre Thompkins, plus transfers Juwan Johnson and Brandon Polk.
Johnson has not yet revealed his intended destination, nor has Polk.
Kumah's official visit to Penn State will come one weekend before the program's annual Blue-White Game spring scrimmage.