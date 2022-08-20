Goochland Anticipates Improvement In The 2022 Season
Goochland (Class 3, Region B, Jefferson District)Alex Fruth (Entering 5th year as head coach of the Bulldogs, 36-10 overall)2021 Season: 6-6 Overall, 3-4 District (lost to Meridian 40-21 in 2nd rou...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news