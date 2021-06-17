GoFan Online Ticketing for Spring VHSL State Semis & Finals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The VHSL’s official digital ticketing partner, GoFan, is the only source for parents, students, and fans to purchase tickets for the upcoming VHSL spring championship semifinals and finals. Fans can buy tickets by going to the VHSL website (www.vhsl.org) and each sports home page (https://gofan.co/app/school/VHSL) when tickets become available.





VHSL Spring Sports State Championships

To view all spring brackets, go to https://www.vhsl.org/brackets/





Baseball

Semifinals – June 22 at Region C Champion and Region B Champion

Finals – June 26 at the winner of Region C vs. Region D





Lacrosse (Boys/Girls)

Class 4 Semifinals – June 22 at Region A Champion and Region C Champion

Class 4 Finals – June 26 at the winner of Region A vs. Region D

Class 5 Semifinals – June 22 at Region C Champion and Region B Champion

Class 5 Finals – June 26 at the winner of Region C vs. Region D

Class 6 Semifinals – June 22 at Region A Champion and Region C Champion

Class 6 Finals – June 26 at the winner of Region A vs. Region B





Outdoor Track

Class 1 Finals – June 18 at James Madison University

Class 2 Finals – June 19 at James Madison University

Class 3 Finals – June 18 at Liberty University

Class 4 Finals – June 19 at Liberty University

Class 5 Finals – June 18 at Todd Stadium (Hampton, Va.)Class 6 Finals – June 19 at Todd Stadium (Hampton, Va.)





Soccer

Semifinals – June 21 at Region B Champion and Region D Champion

Finals – June 23 at the winner of Region B vs. Region A





Softball

Semifinals – June 22 at Region A Champion and Region C Champion

Finals – June 26 at the winner of Region A vs. Region B









BUYING TICKETS

How do fans buy tickets?

Fans can go to https://gofan.co/app/school/VHSL on their phone, click on the event, and purchase the ticket. Here’s a one-minute video to see how it’s done. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tkZqTY5d6Bg





How many tickets can be purchased?

Fans can buy as many tickets per transaction.





How do spectators view their purchased tickets?

They can click “View Tickets” in their emailed receipt, sign in to their Go Fan account, or open in the GoFan app. For the fastest entry into the game, fans should pull up their tickets before reaching the gate. Here is another one-minute video that fans can watch. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H0Xhso4QobA





Can fans transfer tickets to others?

Yes, purchased tickets are transferable to children, spouses, family, or anyone else via text, email, or copy a link. See the end of this video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H0Xhso4QobA





Can tickets be purchased after the start of the game?

Yes, but only online as long as the game isn’t a sellout.





What if a game is canceled?

Ticket buyers will receive a 100% refund on the price of the ticket and the convenience fee. To receive a refund, please email service@gofan.co and include your name, email used to purchase the ticket(s), and the event for which you bought a ticket(s).





REDEEMING TICKETS

How do we redeem tickets at the gate?

The ticket holder will show the ticket taker a digital ticket on his/her phone. Ticket gate folks will have the fan click the green “Validate” button and then see a big green checkmark to know the ticket is valid. There is an excellent one-minute video about the process -- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G22NNB8uuXE.





Can parents buy tickets at the gate?

If there is a public sale AND if tickets are still available, it is effortless. Fans can go to https://gofan.co/app/school/VHSL on their phone, click on the event, and purchase the ticket.





GENERAL QUESTIONS

There is an app for iOS, but can Android users buy tickets?

The app is only available for Apple devices, but the website works great on ANY smartphone.





What if a spectator doesn’t have a smartphone. Or it’s lost, or has run out of battery?

The GoFan digital ticket system is a great solution, but it won’t cover 100% of all possible user cases. As a safeguard for device failure, print your ticket redemption receipt before coming to an event and present it to the ticket taker at the gate.