VirginiaPreps - GoFan Online Ticketing for All VHSL State Semis & Finals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The VHSL’s official digital ticketing partner, GoFan, is the only source for parents, students, and fans to purchase tickets for the upcoming VHSL fall championship semifinals and finals. Fans can buy tickets by going to the VHSL website (www.vhsl.org) and each sports home page (https://gofan.co/app/school/VHSL) when tickets become available.





VHSL Season 2 – Fall Sport State Championships

April 21 – 24 – Cross Country

Class 1/2/3 – Green Hill Park, SalemClass 4/5/6 – Oatlands, Leesburg





April 20 – Volleyball

Semifinals at local sites





April 23-24 – Volleyball

Finals at local Sites





April 20 – Field Hockey

Semifinals at local sites

April 24 – Field Hockey

Finals at local sites





April 24 – Football

Semifinals at local sites

May 1 – Football

Finals at local sites





SEASON 2 - FALL TOURNAMENT TICKET INFO

Cross Country: There will be a 500-ticket limit per event. Tickets will be made available to the family of the participating athletes first. General public tickets will go on sale for Class 3 on April 20, 2021, at noon. For Classes 1, 2, 4, 5 & 6, the general public tickets will go on sale on April 21, 2021, at 5:00 pm.

Field Hockey: For state semifinals there will be a 500-ticket limit per event, with a 250-ticket split per school. Tickets will be made available to the family of the participating athletes first. General public tickets will go on sale for the semifinals on Monday, April 19, 2021, at 8:00 pm. There will be a 500-ticket limit per event for state finals, with a 250-ticket split per school. General public tickets will go on sale for the state final on April 22, 2021, at 8:00 pm.

Volleyball UPDATE: For the state semifinals, there will be a 100-ticket limit per event, with a 50-ticket split per school. Each school will receive access codes for all 50 tickets. Any unclaimed tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 2:00 pm. There will be a 100-ticket limit per event for state finals, with a 50-ticket split per school. Each school will receive access codes for all 50 tickets. Any unclaimed tickets will go on sale to the general public on April 22, 2021, at 8:00 pm.

Football: For state semifinals, there will be a 500 ticket limit per event, with a 250 split ticket limit per school. Each school will receive access codes for all 250 tickets. Any unclaimed tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 6:00 pm. There will be a 500 ticket limit per event for state finals again, with a 250 split ticket limit per school. Each school will receive access codes for all 250 tickets. Any unclaimed tickets will go on sale to the general public on April 28, 2021, at 5:00 pm.





TICKET PRICING

The convenience fee for each ticket is $1 plus 5% of the price of the ticket. $10 tickets will be $11.50.





BUYING TICKETS

When parents get the link, how do they buy tickets?

Click the link in the email and follow the prompts. It's a straightforward process. Here's a one-minute video to see how it's done. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tkZqTY5d6Bg

How many tickets can be purchased?

When there is a public sale, fans will only be able to buy TWO tickets per transaction.

How do spectators view their purchased tickets?

They can click "View Tickets" in their emailed receipt, sign in to their Go Fan account, or open in the GoFan app. For the fastest entry into the game, fans should pull up their tickets before reaching the gate. Here is another one-minute video that can be given to fans. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H0Xhso4QobA

Can fans transfer tickets to others?

Yes, purchased tickets are transferable to children, spouse, family, or anyone else via text, email, or copy a link. See the end of this video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H0Xhso4QobA

Can tickets be purchased after the start of the game?

Yes, as long as the game isn't a sellout.

What if a game is canceled?

Ticket buyers will receive a 100% refund on the price of the ticket and the convenience fee. To receive a refund, please email service@gofan.co and include your name, email used to purchase the ticket(s), and the event for which you bought a ticket(s).





REDEEMING TICKETS

How do we redeem tickets at the gate?

The ticket holder will show the ticket taker a digital ticket on his/her phone. Ticket gate folks will have the fan click the green “Validate” button and then see a big green checkmark to know the ticket is valid. There is an excellent one-minute video about the process -- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G22NNB8uuXE.





Can parents buy tickets at the gate?

If there is a public sale AND if tickets are still available, it is effortless. Fans can go to GoFan.com on their phone, search for either school name, click on the event, and purchase the ticket.





GENERAL QUESTIONS

There is an app for iOS, but can Android users buy tickets?

The app is only available for Apple devices, but the website works great on ANY smartphone.

What if a spectator doesn't have a smartphone, or if their phone is lost or has run out of battery?

The GoFan digital ticket system is a great solution, but it won’t cover 100% of all possible user cases. At that point we just rely on the good common-sense judgment of our ADs to make things work.



