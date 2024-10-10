Glenvar Makes Statement in Beating Reigning Class 2 Champs

Record setting performances and program feats highlight this weeks Central Region Gamers.
Now, officially past the midpoint of the 2024 Virginia High School football regular season, teams are looking to...
Week 6 saw a GOW that went down to the very end, high scores, shutouts, forfeits and a top ten fall.
North Cross 2026 ATH Jaziel Hart is in great demand and discusses his recent trip to Michigan + more right here.
William Fleming has a new Head Basketball Coach in Christian Kirchman, who once was a rival player.
