Girls State Track Recap - Oakes, Whyte, and Selby Top State Performers

The triad of girls’ state track meets took place at various state locations two weekends ago, and it’s safe to say that the future of Virginia track remains bright.

The three key storylines may be the coronation of a state title queen (Alaysia Oakes – Heritage of Lynchburg) and the performance of a lifetime from Madison Whyte of Heritage – Newport News. Both athletes boosted their respective teams to State Championships in Classes 3 and 4, repeating their wins from the indoor season.

And in Class 5, the future of Virginia girls High School sprinters was on display as Brianna Selby of Indian River motored to state meet record wins in the 100 and 200.

Here’s the breakdown of champions and top individual performances. The Class 1 and 2 meet was held at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, the 3 and 4 at Liberty University in Lynchburg, while the Class 5 and 6 meet took place at Todd Stadium in Newport News.





Class 1 – The Auburn Eagles, from Riner, held off Cumberland to score a 96.5–87 win at JMU.

Auburn used a balanced effort to score their points. Kasey Rosenbaum won the 3200 (12:23), while throwing ace Haley Rollins scored a victory in the shotput (39-10), while placing second in the discus (116-3). Stacy Lewis scored 11 key points with third and fourth place finishes in the 200 (27.07) and 400 (1:01.69). Katelyn Lafon was second in the 1600 (5:41.28) and fourth in the 800 (2:32.76). Kylie Turman placed third in the pole vault (8-0) to lead a trio that added 11 points to the team tally.

Cumberland was led by the Bartee sisters. Shamoni won the 100, and Na’Kyra and La’Kyra scored in the top three in both hurdles, with La’Kyra winning the 100-meter hurdles.





Class 2 – Glenvar, powered by Carly Wilkes and Sydney Loder, won the crown by 12 points over Strasburg (75-63).

Wilkes, one of the state’s top female distance runners, did not disappoint, with victories in the 1600 (4:49.39) and 800 (2:17.62). Loder won both hurdle events, clocking 15.37 in the 100-meter version, and 46.67 over the 300-meter race.

The Highlanders iced the victory with a win in the meet’s final event, the 1600-meter relay, with Ryan Harris and Delaney Eller joining Wilkes and Loder to hit the finish line first in 4:13.23.

A pair of Tazewell freshmen also won their events. Abigail Rhudy won the 400 (59.75) and Landri Lallande threw the discus 118 feet and nine inches for her first outdoor state title.





Class 3 – In short, this was the Alaysia Oakes and Heritage-Lynchburg show.

Oakes finished her state championship career as perhaps the most decorated female athlete in Virginia history. With wins in the 100 (12.45), long (19-0) and triple (39-6) jumps, Oakes, a Stanford commit, finishes her Heritage career with 16 State Championships between indoor and outdoor seasons.

Oakes also placed third in the 200 and sixth in the 400 to ring up 39 of her team’s winning 60 points. The Pioneers also gathered a handful of points with sixth, seventh, and eighth place finishes in several track and field events to deliver the title.

Maggie Walker, celebrating Coach Jim Holdren’s 60th year of coaching, placed runner-up with 48.5 points. Catherine Garrison paced the Green Dragons with a win in the 3200 (10:52.55), second in the 1600 (5:02.47) and ran a leg on the third-place 3200-meter relay.





Class 4 – This was easily the most exciting of the team competitions as Jefferson Forest, Deep Creek and Heritage-Newport News took turns at the top of the leaderboard during the meet’s final five events.

In the end, the Hurricanes of Heritage, led by junior sensation Madison Whyte, pulled out the victory. Whyte won the 100 (state meet record time of 11.98), 200 (23.57) and 400 (56.05), with the final two events taking place within an hour of each other.

Sabria Wooden was second in the 400, while sister Sanaa placed third in the 200, giving Heritage a six-point lead heading into the final event, the 1600-meter relay, which featured the Wooden sisters as bookend legs, while Myzhane Solomon and Nicole Lee Simmons carried the baton for Legs 2 and 3, as the Canes devastated the field to cement the team win with a time of 3:58.23.

Whyte now has 11 State Championships with a full senior year remaining in her prep career. To ice the cake, she also captured the New Balance outdoor national title in the 200 last weekend in Philadelphia.

Deep Creek’s Dasya Tolbert, committed to run for VMI, won the two hurdle events- the 100-meter (14.64) and 300 (43.42).





Class 5 – Nansemond River left little doubt in the team standings with their dominant Day 2 performances. The Warriors scored 89 points to top runner-up Glen Allen (60).

Sydney Ellis won both hurdle events (100-meter in 14.37, and 300 in 44.01). Teammate Jaliyah Person easily won the 400 (54.74), and the quartet of Ellis, Ansolei Taliaferro, Trinity Lucas, and Nyah Harrison placed first in the 1600-meter relay.

Brianna Selby of Indian River, just a sophomore, won the 100 (11.71) and 200 (23.92) in state meet record times. Emily and Sam Romano of Glen Allen both vaulted 12-6, but Emily won on fewer misses. The Jaguars scored 24 points in the pole vault to take an early Day 1 lead.

Norview’s Emmani Shaw won the high (5-7) and triple (39-2) jumps, and Deep Run’s Anaya Harris took the shotput (40-9.5) and discus (126-3) events. Maury’s Lily Guinn was the top distance runner in Class 5, winning the 1600 (5:01.86) and 3200 (10:32.48).





Class 6 – South County literally ran away from their opponents, notching 80 points, 41 points ahead of second-place Oscar Smith.

The Stallions won all three individual sprint events. Catalina Sanchious topped the field in the 100 (11.86) and Victoria Higgins won the 200 (24.98) and 400 (55.90). Higgins joined Jaidyn Curry, Jordan Salisbury, and Naomi Clark to win the 1600-meter relay (3:56.88).

On the other hand, Liberty District runners won all three distance events. Yorktown’s Anna Macon Corcoran won the 800 (2:14.22), Thais Rolly of McLean topped the 1600 field (4:54.92), and Herndon’s Gillian Bushee’ captured the 3200 (10:26.36). Yorktown’s Victoria Klepetkova also set a new state meet record in the high jump, with a leap of 5-11.

The Tigers of Oscar Smith won both hurdle events as Nadia Jacobs (100-meter) and Shayla Brown (300) placed first. Jacobs, Kemani Bailey, Tyra Price, and Jada Starks also won the 400-meter relay in 46.63.