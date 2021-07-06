Gilbert Tongrongou looks ahead to a BC future
Woodbridge (Va.) Forest Park defensive lineman Gilbert Tongrongou became only the latest Class of 2022 prospect to pick Boston College recently. That happened on July 4th, the same day that edge de...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news