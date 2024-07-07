Georgia has successfully flipped three-star athlete Shamari Earls away from South Carolina.

The Gamecocks were the first SEC school to offer Earls in 2023, and he became a commit earlier this year. He flipped his pledge to the Bulldogs after an official visit in June.

Georgia offered Earls in January and got him on campus for a spring practice. The Bulldogs' staff managed to get him back on campus over the weekend and sealed the deal.

Earls, the No. 10 player from Virginia, will likely play cornerback at the next level. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound athlete has developed tight relationships with Georgia coaches Travaris Robinson and Donte Williams. Those two Bulldog staffers led the charge in helping land Earls.