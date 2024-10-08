Georgia basketball gets commitment from four-star Kareem Stagg

“Stagg is a big-bodied bruiser of a center that can bang with the best of them, even if he lacks elite length for the position. He’s developed a more complete face-up game in the past year but is still a work in progress from a consistency standpoint on that front. His lack of consistency also extends to his effort on the defensive end, but he shows flashes of rim-protection and high-level rebounding prowess when his motor is running at its best. He’s shown flashes of high-level rim protection as well. All in all, Stagg, who is young for his grade, has a lot of indicators of long-term upside in a number of areas and will likely fully blossom in his second or third year in college. That said, he has the body and the fluidity to carve out a role as a freshman.”