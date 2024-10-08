Georgia basketball gets commitment from four-star Kareem Stagg

Georgia men's basketball got a huge pickup from four-star power forward Kareem Stagg on Tuesday.
Stagg, the nation's No. 86 player and No. 11 power forward in the 2025 class, chose the Bulldogs over several big-time programs, including Oklahoma State, Houston, and Michigan.
Stagg plays basketball at IMG Academy, where current Bulldog guard Blue Cain played previously.
Stagg is Georgia's second commitment in the 2025 class. The 6-foot-9, 228-pound prospect joins fellow four-star Jacob Wilkins, son of former Georgia great Dominque Wilkins.
From Rivals Basketball Analyst Rob Cassidy
“Stagg is a big-bodied bruiser of a center that can bang with the best of them, even if he lacks elite length for the position. He’s developed a more complete face-up game in the past year but is still a work in progress from a consistency standpoint on that front. His lack of consistency also extends to his effort on the defensive end, but he shows flashes of rim-protection and high-level rebounding prowess when his motor is running at its best. He’s shown flashes of high-level rim protection as well. All in all, Stagg, who is young for his grade, has a lot of indicators of long-term upside in a number of areas and will likely fully blossom in his second or third year in college. That said, he has the body and the fluidity to carve out a role as a freshman.”