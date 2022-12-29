The second day of the First Community Bank tournament held at Fort Chiswell High School saw the Radford Bobcats and George Wythe Maroons advancing to the title game. Radford cruised by Narrows 58-34 as Elijah Kelly scored 14 points, Luke Woodward 10, and Gavin Cormany nine. Narrows got seven points each from Levi Smith, Kolier Pruett, and Aidan McGlothlin. Radford lead from the very start and slowly stretched their lead.



The other winner's bracket game saw the George Wythe Maroons wallop Tazewell Bulldogs 78-29. Ty Campbell knocked down 18 points, Brayden Rainey 11, and Treyvon Rainey 10. Rex Delp chipped with nine points. Brody Patterson had 11 and Carlin Stone five points for the Bulldogs as the Maroons press took the Dogs out of their offense.



The early games of the day had the Carroll Co. Cavaliers take down East Wilkes ( NC) 61-46. Carroll got 20 points from big man Elijah Cox, 14 from Davis Reitzel, and 11 from Ethan Richardson. Braxton Long scored 17 points and Ledger Blackburn finished with seven.



Pulaski Co. won a close one over Fort Chiswell 59-55 as the Cougars got 12 points from junior Lane Nester. Jele Green also had 12 points in the win. Fort Chiswell placed two players in double figures as Nathan Norris led the Pioneers with 13 points and Logan Selfe ended up with 11.



East Wilkes will play Fort Chiswell in the seventh-place game and Pulaski Co. will take on Carroll Co. in the fifth-place game. The two teams have already faced each other twice with the cavalier winning both games. The third-place game will put the Narrow's Green Wave going up against Tazewell. The Championship game will match the undefeated George wythe Maroon against the once-beaten Bobcats of Radford.

