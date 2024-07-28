Advertisement
George Wythe Maroons 2024 Preview

Will Garlick • VirginiaPreps
Writer VirginiaPreps.com
@willvapreps
Will Garlick has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2006. Will served 20 years in the US Air Force and received his Masters degree from Florida Institute of Technology. Email williamgarlick@yahoo.com

George Wythe High School

Head Coach Brandon Harner

2023 record 9-4 (D1)

2024 George Wythe Schedule Maxpreps

George Wythe ended the season with a 9-4 record losing to eventual state champion Galax in the playoffs. The Maroons started the season 0-2 and three of their four defeats came against State champions. They reached the championship game in 2022 and have a senior group to make a run this year.

