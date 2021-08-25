George Wythe Maroons 2021 Preview

The George Wythe Maroons are ahead of some other teams in the New River Valley in that they have a returning Head Coach. Nearly 50 schools at the public school level change coaches this off-season. But at Wythe, Brandon Harner is returning for his eighth season at the helm of the Maroons. He has a record of 58-24 overall and his teams have made the playoffs in all seven of his seasons. Harner became Wythe's Head Coach in 2014 after serving as an assistant at Carroll County for 13 years under then Head Coach Tom Hale of the Cavaliers. He also played High School Football for two years under Coach Hale. His assistants this season will be Deacon Beamer, Jacob Sheets, Dee Royal, and Quinton Hensley. Hensley brings a lot of knowledge as he was a Head coach at Rural Retreat for seven years from 2004-2010. Graduation hit the Maroons like it did many schools from the spring and there will be a great influx of ninth graders integrated in 2021. "We lost six seniors off that team and we only have two seniors on this squad," Harner said. "We have around 38-40 players with 17 of those being freshmen. We are young, but in some areas we have some experience." The Maroons will have a young offensive line. Their skilled players and linebackers will be young, but also will have some experience from last season. "Offensively, we will use the spread with different formations and options. Defensively, we use a 4-2-5 alignment. I like to attack and may blitz some," Harner added. "I like for our secondary to play zone and man to man. We will try to keep teams kind of guessing in what we are in or doing."



Names to Watch:

Quarterback / free safety Luke Jollay (5-10, 195) is a junior and a vital component to the offense for Wythe. He was going to start last year at QB before he got hurt. His twin brother, Ben, ended up being the starter. Ben was slated to be the starter at QB this season, but he is now out with an injury. Junior WR/S Brady Walters (5-11, 170) will be one of the primary targets in the passing game. Keep an eye on junior RB/LB Leyton Fowler (5-11, 190) as well as sophomore WR/ILB Tandon Smith (5-10, 155), both of whom could enjoy breakout seasons. The same can be said for sophomore OLB/RB Landen Houston (5-9, 162). Up front, senior Jaylin Sayles (5-7, 210) will be counted on for veteran leadership as they get several underclassmen up to speed on things. In fact, he's one of the few seniors on the roster for a squad that brings back seven offensive starters and five starters on defense.



Outlook:

Wythe Head Coach Brandon Harner has led the Maroons to a .500 or better record every season he's been at the helm dating back to 2014. In fact, the Maroons haven't had a losing record since a 2-8 finish in 1996 (Rodney Young)

In the Mountain Empire District, it's clear who has the target on their backs. For now, it's not Wythe. "Galax is the team to beat. They just re-load," Harner commented in assessing the district. "I understand Auburn and Fort Chiswell both have new coaches. Giles has joined the district and they will be tough with their single-wing. The team to keep an eye on is Grayson County with their new Head Coach, Stephen James. He will have them playing tough and they will be improved." Nonetheless, the expectations remain high for a perennial playoff team, and even with some inexperience in spots, their plan is to be competing with the best around. "We play for district Championships and region Championships," Harner noted. "We have a great group of young kids. This group has been all about the team and have great work ethics and attitudes." The Maroons finished the spring football season 3-3. Their schedule is challenging, though. Not only do they play powerful Galax, but they will face a young and athletic Radford squad. Graham with at least three Division 1 potential players comes to Wytheville to take on the Maroons at Pendleton Field. It doesn't end there. "We have to play a very much improved Rural Retreat team and have to travel to Grayson County," Harner remarked. "Galax has 'dudes' that can play and we faced Radford this summer in 7-on- 7 and they have athletes and have some burners at wide receiver." With a young squad and several new faces on the liens, this is a Wythe team that should get better as the season goes on and hopes to recover quickly from any early lumps they suffer. More than likely, think playoffs again for the Maroons and it'll come down to what kind of matchup they drew on whether or not they advance.

