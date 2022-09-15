Gavin Frederick building bonds with Prioleau
Virginia Tech's home opener featured tons of in-state visitors. On of those was Lorton (Va.) South County 2024 athlete Gavin Frederick.
The 6-2, 165-pounder doesn't hold and FBS scholarship offers yet, but had a busy Summer camping at schools around the region. On Saturday, he made his return to one of them. His experience at Virginia Tech was the next step in a recruitment that could be on the verge of taking off.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
"I got to meet all the players and listen to the band before the game at the Hokie walk," he said. "I really enjoyed the experience of being on the field pregame and watching the team warm up. Feeling the stands shake after a touch down really made my experience a lot better.
"My favorite part of the visit was being on the field pregame and getting to see the players warm up. It was also nice to see the coaches instruct the players up close."
Frederick's time camping at Virginia Tech back in June helped him get to know campus a bit better, and work out in front of the VT coaching staff. He's accomplished both as a wide receiver and a safety, and worked out mostly as a DB back in June.
Having helped lead his South County team to a 2-0 start to the season, his game film is the ticket to helping pick up even more attention. Duke, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, and UVa were among the other programs he visited during the camp circuit this Summer, and he intends to continue being a regular visitor around the region.
"I’ve been having conversations with Liberty, Duke, Navy, Wake Forest, and UPenn," he said. "I am planning to visit Mercer, UVA, and a Liberty game in the Fall."
Also important in picking up college opportunities will be the bonding with recruiters at each of the schools he's looking at the hardest. For the Hokies, that is safeties coach Pierson Prioleau, a Hokie player turned member of the Virginia Tech staff under Brent Pry.
"Coach Prioleau was talking to my coach and he invited me to the game," Frederick said. "I’ve always wanted to be field-side at a Hokie game and they gave me the opportunity so I had to accept it.
"I talked to Coach Prioleau a lot [while in Blacksburg. He likes my versatility of being able to play cornerback, safety, and linebacker. His message to me was to keep sending him film and to make sure to go 100% every play."
With two years of high school ball ahead of him, Frederick's potential - and his initiative to make sure he checks out every option - should see him end up with a solid chance to play at a high level.
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!