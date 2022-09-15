The 6-2, 165-pounder doesn't hold and FBS scholarship offers yet, but had a busy Summer camping at schools around the region. On Saturday, he made his return to one of them. His experience at Virginia Tech was the next step in a recruitment that could be on the verge of taking off.

"I got to meet all the players and listen to the band before the game at the Hokie walk," he said. "I really enjoyed the experience of being on the field pregame and watching the team warm up. Feeling the stands shake after a touch down really made my experience a lot better.

"My favorite part of the visit was being on the field pregame and getting to see the players warm up. It was also nice to see the coaches instruct the players up close."

Frederick's time camping at Virginia Tech back in June helped him get to know campus a bit better, and work out in front of the VT coaching staff. He's accomplished both as a wide receiver and a safety, and worked out mostly as a DB back in June.

Having helped lead his South County team to a 2-0 start to the season, his game film is the ticket to helping pick up even more attention. Duke, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, and UVa were among the other programs he visited during the camp circuit this Summer, and he intends to continue being a regular visitor around the region.

"I’ve been having conversations with Liberty, Duke, Navy, Wake Forest, and UPenn," he said. "I am planning to visit Mercer, UVA, and a Liberty game in the Fall."