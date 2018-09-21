Andy Hayes from Gameday Magazine and VirginiaPreps.com Publisher Matthew Hatfield caught up for season debut installment of Gameday's All Access, discussing some of the key storylines and teams on the gridiron this year, plus they pick five games of significance around the state of Virginia.

Those matchups are...

Lord Botetourt / Northside

Blacksburg / Salem

Ocean Lakes / Cox

South Lakes / Centreville

Riverside / Loudoun County

Also, Andy talks with Riverside Head Football Coach Brian Day about his team's matchup with fellow unbeaten Loudoun County.





