 South Carolina Gamecocks football: Update on four-star DL Kelvin Gilliam
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-17 12:58:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Gamecocks pushing for four-star DT

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
As Will Muschamp looks to continue building the program through the trenches, one 2021 target that appears significant for the South Carolina Gamecocks football program is Virginia four-star Kelvin Gilliam.

The Rivals250 member has communicated plenty recently with Muschamp and other coaches on the staff, as well as some current commitments in the class.

For more details on Carolina's pursuit and where things stand with Gilliam, we spoke with him for this interview.

