Gamecocks land Freshman All-American from Kansas

In terms of immediate impact, South Carolina may have just landed its biggest commitment of the young Shane Beamer era. Kansas defensive back transfer and Freshman All-American Karon Prunty announced a commitment to South Carolina on Saturday night, choosing the Gamecocks over Tennessee. Prunty passed along his reasons for choosing South Carolina via his father, Ronald Prunty. "He just said he is very excited and he really liked the campus and the atmosphere and attitude at South Carolina," Ronald Prunty said. "He gets a chance to improve his craft with the support of Coach (Torrian) Gray, Coach (Clayton) White and Coach (Shane) Beamer. He ready to come in there work hard and help win some games. Help the team be a better team and support his teammates."

The 6-foot-1, 189-pound Prunty didn't do many interviews, so it's not completely clear exactly how many offers he had out of the transfer portal but his final decision came down to the two SEC East rivals. Prunty visited Tennessee last weekend and South Carolina the weekend prior before taking a week to process the decision with Torrian Gray and the Gamecocks winning out. Both SEC programs have a need at cornerback where Prunty could likely slide in and start in 2021. Prunty announced in early June that he was entering the transfer portal and quickly became a priority target for the Gamecocks. A former two-star prospect, he originally chose Kansas out of I.C. Norcom High in Portsmouth, Va. Prunty quickly proved he was an underrated signing when he started all nine games for Kansas as a true freshman last season and collected 10 pass breakups and an interception with a forced fumble. Due to COVID rules last season, Prunty will still have four years to play at South Carolina and will be eligible to play right away in 2021. Prunty's commitment comes amidst a flurry of activity in the Gamecocks' recruiting office. He is the seventh South Carolina commitment this week with four of those pledges public and three remaining silent.