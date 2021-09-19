Game Replay - Hampton Coach Mike Smith Reaches Win No. 500 Milestone

Courtesy above from the Hampton Media Network on YouTube, see a replay of the Hampton Crabbers 25-14 come-from-behind victory over the Menchville Monarchs at John B. Todd Stadium in Newport News on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

It marked career win No. 500 in the legendary of longtime Hampton Head Coach Mike Smith, who in addition to the victories has more state titles (12) than any Head Coach in VHSL history.

Smith joined the late John McKissick - who won 621 games at Summerville High School in South Carolina prior to his passing in 2019 - and the still active J.T. Curtis (599 wins) of John Curtis Christian in Louisiana as the only High School Football coaches in America with more than 500 victories.





