Galax Wins Region 1C Championship Again

Playing on a partly sunny afternoon, the Galax Maroon Tide got defensive as they dominated the visiting Parry McCluer Fighting Blues 14-0 to win the Region 1C Championship for the second time in the calendar year of 2021.

Galax limited Parry McCluer to just 88 total yards. They held them to minus six yards rushing. The Tide got on the scoreboard with 7:58 showing on the clock as Javonte Reeves went around right end from nine yards out and an Alberto Vera kick put the Tide on top 7-0.



Galax (10-2) would strike again just before halftime with quarterback Ian Ashworth hit Ayden White on a 15-yard slant pass for six and Vera's point after made it 14-0 with 1:05 before halftime. Ashworth had a fumble recovery and also intercepted a pass in the defensive battle.



Parry McCluer came into the game with a nine-game win streak but on this day just couldn't get much going. Their ground game behind big running back John Snider - a 6-3, 225 who doubles as a linebacker - was stymied all day. He finished with 23 yards on 11 carries. Quarterback Brenan Schley had to take to the air and completed seven passes on 23 attempts. He threw for 94 yards and paid the price from the Maroon Tide defense as he was sacked six times for a loss of 28 yards.



From Reeves at running back, Galax got 147 yards rushing on 24 attempts and Ronny Horton added 37 yards.



The only scoring chance of the second half came with 35 seconds left in the third quarter with Galax kicker Alberto Vera trying a 35- yard field goal, but the kick was wide right.

"We knew all week that this was going to be a very physical, hard-hitting defensive battle," said Galax Head Coach Shane Allen. "Parry McCluer like to play very physical football, as we do. They gave us some different looks, but we adjusted pretty well. Our kids fought hard all day and we told them this week you got to hit them hard in the last quarter, as hard as you do the first quarter."

In short, Galax executed its game-plan and never deviated from their strategy to get 11 hats to the football as frequently as possible.

"They are a strong, massive team and we knew we needed to stop Snider before he got started because he's a big kid," Allen added. "Our assistant coaches did a great job this week preparing the kids for today."

Next up for Galax is a trip to Damascus to take on undefeated Holston in the State Semifinals. The two teams met in the State Semis back on April 23rd with Galax winning 27-6 in a game that was also played in Damascus.

"I haven't even thought about them," Allen immediately commented after beating Parry McCluer. "But if you are still playing this time of the season, everybody is a really good team."



