Galax Rolls - Maroon Tide 52, Wythe 6 in Region 1C Final
Playing in a steady rain for most of the game Galax dominated George Wythe 52-6 for the Class 1 Region C championship. Galax got four touchdown runs from Denver Brown as he carried the pigskin 18 ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news