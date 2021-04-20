The Galax Maroon Tide scored three times in the first half and their defense shut down the Narrows Green Wave for a 21-0 victory to win the Class 1 Region C Championship.

For Galax, it marked the 12th straight time that they beat Narrows, which hasn't toppled the Maroon Tide since a 27-8 regular season victory in 2008. Four of those 12 wins have come during postseason play.

Galax's senior quarterback Cole Pickett threw for 243 yards as he connected on 16 of 21 passes. He threw for one touchdown and rushed for another. The Maroon Tide defense limited Narrows to 123 yards of total offense for the game.

The Maroon Tide scored on their first possession as they drove the ball 81 yards on 11 plays. The drive ended with a Pickett to Kolton Keatley 10-yard touchdown pass. Javier Gallardo's point after with 3:13 remaining in the quarter put them up 7-0. They would then score on the second play of the second quarter as junior running back Javonte Reeves' 11-yard run around right end, followed by another Gallardo kick, made it 14-0 with 11:28 left in the half.

Galax (8-0) would get on the scoreboard with 2:53 before intermission when Pickett had a quarterback sneak from a yard out to make the score 21-0.