One of the Florida State football team's top recruiting priorities for the Class of 2021 was finding talented pass-rushers who can affect opposing quarterbacks. The Seminoles were already in pretty good shape in that area coming into the NCAA's early signing period, and Mike Norvell's staff got more good news Wednesday morning. Virginia Beach defensive end George Wilson, who previously was committed to South Carolina before Will Muschamp got fired, signed with the Seminoles over Auburn and North Carolina. He announced his decision on Instagram. *ALSO SEE: Complete breakdown of Wilson's signing with additional comments from him and analysis from Rivals staff Don't miss our great recruiting coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!

Virginia DE George Wilson jumped on board with Florida State football Wednesday morning. (Rivals.com)

Wilson adds to what should be a strong group of defensive ends in this class, joining early commitments Joshua Farmer, Patrick Payton and Byron Turner. Wilson becomes the 16th commitment in the 2021 class for FSU. The Wilson signing was one where the Seminoles benefitted from coaching uncertainty at other schools. After he backed out of his Gamecocks pledge, Auburn was expected to be FSU's main competition. Then Tigers coach Gus Malzahn was fired, and Florida State ended up running away with it.