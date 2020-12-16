FSU lands another pass-rusher; Virginia DE George Wilson signs with 'Noles
One of the Florida State football team's top recruiting priorities for the Class of 2021 was finding talented pass-rushers who can affect opposing quarterbacks.
The Seminoles were already in pretty good shape in that area coming into the NCAA's early signing period, and Mike Norvell's staff got more good news Wednesday morning.
Virginia Beach defensive end George Wilson, who previously was committed to South Carolina before Will Muschamp got fired, signed with the Seminoles over Auburn and North Carolina. He announced his decision on Instagram.
Wilson adds to what should be a strong group of defensive ends in this class, joining early commitments Joshua Farmer, Patrick Payton and Byron Turner. Wilson becomes the 16th commitment in the 2021 class for FSU.
The Wilson signing was one where the Seminoles benefitted from coaching uncertainty at other schools. After he backed out of his Gamecocks pledge, Auburn was expected to be FSU's main competition. Then Tigers coach Gus Malzahn was fired, and Florida State ended up running away with it.
Of course, the Seminoles could have been the pick anyway, considering how well Wilson connected with FSU defensive line coaches Odell Haggins and John Papuchis.
"I feel really comfortable with Coach Haggins," Wilson said recently. "He's a legend there, and he lays it out clearly the expectations he has for all his players. But also he's very genuine. Coach JP was also the same way, and I talk with him the most. They want me to come in and play the 'Fox' (defensive end/outside linebacker) position."
Florida State entered this recruiting cycle in desperate need of help at the defensive end position, and the Seminoles likely aren't done here. They also are pushing hard for junior college defensive end Byron Young, who could decide later in December.
