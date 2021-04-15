The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder plays quarterback in high school but says the Seminoles are recruiting him as an athlete who likely will line up at tight end in college.

Less than three weeks after receiving that offer, Courtney announced Thursday that he's committing to the Seminoles.

Florida State was the first college to offer Virginia athlete Brian Courtney a scholarship, and the versatile prospect is apparently not waiting for many others to jump on board.

Courtney made his decision after visiting FSU last weekend for the Seminoles' spring game.

"The atmosphere was great, and it was pretty packed for a spring game ... so it had all that atmosphere you wanted to see," he said. "It was pretty crazy. Seeing the players compete really hard and the energy was a lot of fun to see for me. I focused mostly on the tight end position since that's the position I'm going to play at FSU. I really liked how FSU moved the tight ends around a lot in utilizing them in certain spots and even different sets to give them a lot of freedom on routes."

Although he hasn't played tight end before, Courtney said FSU's coaches told him they are certain he can fit in well with their offense at that position.

"I think for one, my measurables they really loved at 6-foot-3, 235 that can run a 4.5 40," he said. "That jumped out to them in this offense. They love my toughness to go along with that speed and felt really confident and comfortable that I would be a really good tight end here."

Courtney becomes FSU's eighth commitment for the Class of 2022.

Check out a complete Q&A with Courtney following his commitment, as well additional comments on the addition from our Michael Langston.