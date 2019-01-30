Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-30 13:59:26 -0600') }} football Edit

FSU felt like a good fit for LB Eugene Asante

Iv1wpikvx835kwfcutvv
Eugene Asante
Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com
Adam Friedman • Rivals
@RivalsFriedman
Recruiting Analyst
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

The end of the recruiting process has been hectic for Centreville (Va.) Westfield star Eugene Asante. The linebacker has taken official visits to Virginia Tech, UCLA, and, most recently, Florida St...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}