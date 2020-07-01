VirginiaPreps - From the film room: Keli Lawson

From the film room: Keli Lawson
Virginia Tech landed a work-in-progress linebacker in the form of Stephens City (Va.) Sherando's Keli Lawson.
The 6-4, 180-pounder is a three-star ranked the No. 35 rising senior i the Commonwealth of Virginia. Does he have the potential to outperform that ranking? We go to the film to find out.
Film
See the rest of this story - and everything else on HokieHaven.com by subscribing today. Better yet, for a limited time only, a $9.95 monthly subscription comes with a FREE $28 t-shirt. Click here for details!
Strengths
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news