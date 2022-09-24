For a half of football it looked as if it would be Mills Godwin's night. The Mavericks could seem to do no right in the first half. Blocked punt, fumble returned for a touchdown, offensive stalls and the defense was being picked apart by QB Daniel Viener of Mills Godwin. The team that came out from the locker room after halftime was not the same team that went in. Like Clark Kent, they went in and came out as Superman, a complete 180. The Mavericks were aggressive on defense and that passing game that was their kryptonite in the first half was no more as the Mavericks picked them apart. Three different Mavericks came away with interceptions in the second half, two in or near the end zone by way of Jefferson Meade & Roddrey McWilliams. While the defense came to life in the second half, so too did the offense which overcame their first half struggles. QB Ryan Bland and RB Miggy Martin pounded the rock eating up clock and wearing out a Godwin defense that had looked so good in the first half. You might recall in the movie 'The Replacements' Shane Falco speaks in a team meeting about quicksand. In his post-game interview with Gary Hess & Criswell, Coach George Bland described the first half as "being stuck in mud".

1st Quarter Highlights

The two defenses set the tone early forcing the others offense to 3 & outs. Mills Godwin had a promising drive going after back-to-back first down connections between Daniel Viener and Nick Clark... a combo we have seen a lot of this season. The Eagles faced a 3rd & 7 when a first down pass was dropped. The Eagles opted for a field goal try which was short hitting the cross bar. Freeman's second possession of the game was extended by offsides and pass interference calls against the Eagles. The Mavericks could not sustain the offensive drive and turned the ball over on downs.

2nd Quarter Highlights

The second quarter was all about the Eagles. After Mills Godwin was held to a 3 & out the Mavericks went to work on offense and had something going. From their own 25 Freeman moved the ball 54 yards behind a run game alternated by Ryan Bland & Miggy Martin. Tucker Washburn on defense for the Eagles was in on several tackles but it was Logan Rhodes making the biggest play on defense when he intercepted the Freeman pass and returned it 79 yards for a touchdown!

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Hb2R3aW4gaXMgb24gYm9hcmQgd2l0aCBMb2dhbiBSaG9kZXMgZnVt YmxlIHJlY292ZXJ5LiAgR29kd2luIDctMCA4OjA5IDJxLiAgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ieXJvbnNqb25lcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AYnlyb25zam9uZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFscz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A VmFQcmVwc1JpdmFsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9Hb2R3aW5Gb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AR29kd2lu Rm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRFNG Zm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QERTRmZvb3RiYWxsPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vRk9HTE1RTW84QyI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0ZPR0xNUU1vOEM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGFubnkgTGV3aXMg KEBDUkY0RGFuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NSRjRE YW4vc3RhdHVzLzE1NzM0NjAwMTc0MzIzNjMwMTk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDIzLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=



The Godwin defense also held the Mavericks to two 3 & outs but as big as a half as it was for the Eagles, Freeman had some moves to make on defense as well. With a short field to work with following a blocked punt; the ball on the 27 yards line of Freeman no less...Daniel Viener went airborne only to see his pass intercepted. Viener came back from an interception to hit Jackson Eakes and Nick Clark on 12-yard passes to each carving up the field quickly. A holding call stalled the possession, a Jason Abbey sack of Viener on 3rd & 15 squashed the drive. As time wound down in the half Freeman would go to the book of trick plays and pull out the old Hook & Ladder. IT paid off and the Mavericks got a first down. Four plays later the Mavericks fumbled, Godwin recovered and ran out the clock to go into the locker room up 6-0 over undefeated Freeman.

3rd Quarter Highlights

Douglas Freeman came out with renewed focus and determination in the second half. Miggy Martin & Ryan Bland carved up 54 yards on the ground in just 5 plays with Bland punching it in from one yard out.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj41IG1pbnV0ZXMgaW50byAzcSBGcmVlbWFuIGdldHMgb24gYm9hcmQu ICAgVGhleSBsZWFkIDctNiwgNzowMCAzcS4gIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vRFNGZm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QERTRmZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0dvZHdpbkZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBHb2R3aW5G b290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ieXJv bnNqb25lcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYnlyb25zam9uZXM8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFscz9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0NnbmlNbjJaU1QiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9D Z25pTW4yWlNUPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERhbm55IExld2lzIChAQ1JGNERh bikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DUkY0RGFuL3N0YXR1 cy8xNTczNDcyNjY4ODU4MzI3MDQ3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNl cHRlbWJlciAyNCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The Mavericks Erick Britt & Max Vest got to Daniel Viener with a sack on third down forcing the Eagles to a quick 3 & out. 55-yards and a fake punt, pass to Danny Medina-Barrera and the Mavericks had the ball on the Godwin 9 and two plays later Ryan Bland was punching it in for his 2nd touchdown of the night. Three minutes left in the quarter, Freeman had a 14-6 lead and they were not done yet.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JbiBzcGFuIG9mIDUgbWludXRlcywgIEZyZWVtYW4gaGFzIGJvdW5j ZWQgYmFjayBmcm9tIDFzdCBoYWxmIHdpdGggMTQgdW5hbnN3ZXJlZC4gIExl YWQgMTQtNiAsMzoxMyAzcS4gIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vYnlyb25zam9uZXM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGJ5cm9uc2pv bmVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RTRmZvb3Ri YWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBEU0Zmb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WYVByZXBzUml2YWxzP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBWYVByZXBzUml2YWxzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dvZHdpbkZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBHb2R3aW5Gb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL1pVSW11RXkya0ciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9aVUltdUV5MmtH PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERhbm55IExld2lzIChAQ1JGNERhbikgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DUkY0RGFuL3N0YXR1cy8xNTczNDc0 OTAzNTY2NzIxMDMwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAy NCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Godwin backed up to their own 19 had consecutive passes fall incomplete but they stuck with the pass and it bit them. Miggy Martin intercepted them and Freeman took over at the Godwin 26. Two plays later Kevin China scored the Mavericks third touchdown of the quarter from 17 yards out.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LZXZpbiBDaGluYSB3aXRoIDE3eWQgVEQgcnVuLiAgVGhhdCYjMzk7 cyAzIFREcyBpbiAzcmQgcXRyIGZvciBNYXZlcmlja3MuICAgMTo0MyAzcSBG cmVlbWFuIDIxLTYuICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2J5 cm9uc2pvbmVzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBieXJvbnNqb25lczwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WYVByZXBzUml2YWxz P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBWYVByZXBzUml2YWxzPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RTRmZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBEU0Zmb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Hb2R3aW5Gb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AR29kd2luRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by8xSWplZEVhc2c3Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vMUlqZWRFYXNnNzwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYW5ueSBMZXdpcyAoQENSRjREYW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ1JGNERhbi9zdGF0dXMvMTU3MzQ3NjcxNTU2 MDU3NDk4MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjQsIDIw MjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

On the kick-off it appeared the Mavericks had recovered the live ball but under further review, it was deemed the Maverick stepped out of bounds before touching the live ball. Godwin got a break but as the third quarter came to a close, the Mavericks had a commanding 21-6 lead.

4th Quarter Highlights

The fourth quarter was in some respect owned by Freeman. Godwin had the ball at the Freeman 22 and within two plays the Eagles were knocking on the door at the Freeman 7. Daniel Viener put it in the end zone but Jefferson Meade was there for the pick to keep the Eagle offense scoreless.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL21lYWRlX2plZmZl cnNvbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AbWVhZGVfamVmZmVyc29uPC9h PiB3aXRoIElOVCBpbiBlbmQgem9uZS4gIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vYnlyb25zam9uZXM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGJ5 cm9uc2pvbmVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Zh UHJlcHNSaXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZhUHJlcHNSaXZh bHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRFNGZm9vdGJh bGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QERTRmZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dvZHdpbkZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBHb2R3aW5Gb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1hKdjJ4MkExaFYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9YSnYy eDJBMWhWPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERhbm55IExld2lzIChAQ1JGNERhbikg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DUkY0RGFuL3N0YXR1cy8x NTczNDc5ODgwNjYyMDY1MTY0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRl bWJlciAyNCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

To make matters worse for Godwin, Freeman put together a long drive behind Miggy Martin's legs and Ryan Bland hooking up with Jake Lohmann to just keep moving the ball on the Godwin D. Miggy Martin who had put so much work in on this night finally tagged the end zone with a 5-yard run with a little over three minutes to go.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NdWdneSBNYXJ0aW4gd2l0aCBGcmVlbWFuJiMzOTtzIDR0aCBURCBv ZCAybmQgaGFsZi4gIEZyZWVtYW4gdXAgMjgtNiB3aXRoIDM6MjkgdG8gZ28u ICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2J5cm9uc2pvbmVzP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBieXJvbnNqb25lczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WYVByZXBzUml2YWxzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBWYVByZXBzUml2YWxzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RTRmZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBEU0Zmb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9Hb2R3aW5Gb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AR29kd2lu Rm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby80M2prd3pONm9z Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNDNqa3d6TjZvczwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBE YW5ueSBMZXdpcyAoQENSRjREYW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQ1JGNERhbi9zdGF0dXMvMTU3MzQ4MjYyNDk2MTYzNDMwND9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjQsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Eagles now down 22 was looking to get one more score on the board before this one concluded, it was not meant to be. Viener had two big passes to Nick Clark for a total of 70 yards and Logan Rhodes catching an 8-yard pass to overcome a false start. Godwin was again within striking distance. Ball at the Freeman 5 the Eagles could not penetrate the end zone and it all came down to fourth down. As had been the case often in the second half, Viener's pass was intercepted, Roddrey McWilliams the culprit this time making it three interceptions in the second half. This interception effectively ended the game as Freeman could take a knee and run out the clock.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Sb2RuZXkgTWNXaWxsaWFtcyB3aXRoIElOVCB3aXRoIDE6MjUgdG8g Z28uICBGcmVlbWFuIHVwIDI4LTYuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vYnlyb25zam9uZXM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGJ5cm9u c2pvbmVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZhUHJl cHNSaXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZhUHJlcHNSaXZhbHM8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRFNGZm9vdGJhbGw/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QERTRmZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dvZHdpbkZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBHb2R3aW5Gb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvLzYyTVJNcm85dlMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS82Mk1STXJv OXZTPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERhbm55IExld2lzIChAQ1JGNERhbikgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DUkY0RGFuL3N0YXR1cy8xNTcz NDg0OTQwMjMwMDA4ODM5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJl ciAyNCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Freeman would improve to 5-0 while Mills Godwin would fall to 2-3 and now on a 2-game losing streak.

Douglas Freeman 28, Mills Godwin 6 - Box Score Time Play Score 8:09 (2Q) 79-yard fumble return for Logan Rhodes. 2-point conversion fail. Mills Godwin 6-0 7:00 (3Q) Ryan Bland 1-yard run. Ty Bowman PAT. Douglas Freeman 7-6 3:13 (3Q) Ryan Bland 1-yard run. Ty Bowman PAT. Douglas Freeman 14-6 1:43 (3Q) Kevin China 17-yard run. Ty Bowman PAT. Douglas Freeman 21-6 3:29 (4Q) Miggy Martin 5-yard run. Ty Bowman PAT. Douglas Freeman 28-6

Kevin China on his way to a touchdown.

Impact Gamers

Douglas Freeman Mavericks Miggy Martin - 18 carries, 76 yards, 1 TD and a INT Ryan Bland - 16 carries, 62 yards, 2 TD's; 6 of 6 passing for 55 yards.. Kevin China - 8 carries, 53 yards, 1 TD.

Mills Godwin Eagles Daniel Viener - 7 of 11 passing for 110 yards, 4 INT's. Nick Clark - 5 receptions, 95 yards.

Post Game Nuggets