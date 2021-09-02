Fredericksburg Area Preview - Week 2
Mother Nature and COVID-19 played havoc on Week 1 of the high school football season in the Fredericksburg area, and both are showing no signs of letting up this week.Five games were halted last Fr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news