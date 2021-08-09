Four-star TE Barnwell a big target for Hoos in 2023

Take one glance at four-stat TE Mathias 'Mega' Barnwell and it’s easy to see why he has always towered over the competition. By age seven, he already weighed in at 115 pounds. As time went on, both his stature and game continued to blossom to the point where the jumbo-sized tight end out of Fredericksburg claimed double-digit offers before his freshman year even concluded.

In fact, Barnwell halted his recruitment rather quickly before it even hit the full explosion, committing to Penn State on June 8, 2020 as his ninth grade year at Spotsylvania High School was winding down.

He transferred last summer to Riverbend High School and followed up a freshman campaign that saw him pull in three touchdowns over 11 games the 6-foot-7, 240-pound man-child hauled in four touchdowns over an abbreviated six-game sophomore schedule. Each score went for over 20 yards, including a 34-yard scoring reception against Brooke Point.

Before that took place in the spring, Barnwell decided to re-open his recruitment on January 20th, and that has allowed for schools like the University of Virginia to become a player for the Class of 2023 prospect who’s rated No. 52 nationally by Rivals.

His latest visit to Charlottesville turned out quite well.

“They exceeded my family’s expectations and mine,” Barnwell told CavsCorner. “We had an amazing impression of UVa and we all truly enjoyed ourselves. We got to connect with everybody on the staff. We bonded with every coach very well.”

Part of his experience on August 1st included getting to develop a stronger relationship with UVa head coach Bronco Mendenhall. What stands out about Barnwell goes beyond him being freakishly athletic with reliable hands and the ability to block with an attitude.



