Four-star RB Ramon Brown stays home, commits to Virginia Tech

Four-star Ramon Brown's recruitment started years ago with an offer from Virginia Tech and being first has paid off for the Hokies. The running back out of Midlothian (Va.) Manchester announced his commitment to the in-state program Friday evening and it looks like the Hokies backfield will be in great hands for the next few years.

"I fit in their offensive scheme and I have great relationships with coaches and players there," Brown said. "It's a good environment overall. Having interacted with the coaches and players and just being around the team it's comfortable. They really love me a lot.

"I have good connection with coach Adam and coach Fuente," he said. "They just have a really good vibe and good environment. There's nothing like playing for your home state.

"It's an up-and-coming program with great linemen," said Brown. "They recently had Khalil Herbert go to the league. I feel like I can go in there, since this is my home state, and just ball out. I can be used many different ways in the passing game, kick return, and as a running back.

"Hopefully we can get Gunner Givens and Bryson Jennings," he said. "There are many other guys too."