Four-Star RB Chris Tyree Reflects On Notre Dame Commitment
A couple of weeks before Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale running back Chris Tyree announced his commitment publicly to Notre Dame, the four-star standout gave a silent pledge to the Irish coaching staff.
Tyree gave running backs coach Lance Taylor a phone call to deliver the huge news.
"I told Coach Taylor first, and he let the rest of the coaches know," Tyree said. "It was really exciting. It was a relief off my shoulders for sure."
In landing Tyree, the Irish have its running back commitment for the 2020 class. Taylor did a great job recruiting Tyree once he got on the job at Notre Dame earlier this year.
"He was really excited [when I committed]," recalled Tyree. "He was pretty much telling me that this is just the beginning; we have a long future ahead of us -- very bright future."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news