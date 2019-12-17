Four-star Woodbridge, Va., offensive guard R.J. Adams Jr., committed to Kentucky on Tuesday, giving the Wildcats a major boost going into the early signing period.

The 6-foot-3, 320-pound offensive guard is ranked the No. 6 player in Virginia and the No. 12 player at his position nationally according to Rivals.com.

A four-star prospect, Adams joins an offensive line class that also includes Christian Academy-Louisville tackle John Young, Detroit tackle Deondre Buford, and Phenix City (Ala.) Central tackle/guard Joshua Jones.

Adams was previously committed to Penn State but his recruitment opened up when he opted to officially visit Kentucky during the 2019 football season. He visited Kentucky a second time, unofficially, shortly after that.

NC State was also believed to be a major contender for Adams and he visited Raleigh twice in a short period of time as well.

Over the course of his recruitment Adams landed 30 offers from FBS programs.

After the Rivals Camp Series event in Washington D.C. earlier this year Mid-Atlantic analyst Adam Friedman said Adams "isn't close to a finished product" but praised his agility and ability to reset.

Adams, a four-star (5.8) prospect, nets Kentucky 105 points in the Rivals team recruiting rankings. UK now sits at 1,556 points and moves up to the No. 24 class nationally.

Kentucky is still waiting on decisions from four-star JUCO offensive tackle Jeremy Flax and four-star defensive back Joel Williams, both of which could come down later today.