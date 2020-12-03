VirginiaPreps - Four-star in-state DE Carter commits to the Wahoos

A four-star Rivals250 prospect in the class of 2022, Bryce Carter is not only moving back to his original recruiting class but he’s got his decision done.

“I just committed to UVa,” he told Rivals on Thursday afternoon. “Just couldn’t beat the academics, it’s close to home, being able to play for a Virginia school, play in Virginia, my parents can come up and watch me play. I’ve been liking the way they’re playing. They’ve been playing good football.

“Just too big of an opportunity to pass up,” he added.

The 6-foot-3, 260-pound strongside defensive end from Life Christian Academy in Chest chose the Wahoos over offers from Duke, ECU, Florida, Liberty, Maryland, Michigan State, NC State, Penn State, Pitt, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest, among others.

The fit at UVa was something that had been on Carter’s mind.

“Right now they are about five linemen deep right now,” he explained. “And some of them will be leaving. So the second I get there, in the fall I’ll be ready to go there and hop on the field and get straight to work.”

So what was the reaction of UVa’s coaching staff when he gave them the good news?

“Oh, excited,” Carter said of the reaction to his commitment. “Very excited. They couldn’t be any more excited, screaming and everything. It was amazing. It was a great feeling. Lot of weight being lifted off and couldn’t ask for more. Couldn’t ask for a better reaction.

“I spoke to Coach (Kelly) Poppinga last night,” Carter added, “and he said this could be one of the best recruiting classes to come through there. Lot of numbers, everybody is looking good. So far everybody is gelling and I believe it’s definitely going to be exciting to see what we can do.”

Carter, who also confirmed that he plans to sign with UVa when the early period begins on December 16th, was the No. 149 player overall in the class of 2022 prior to moving up. He was also the 12th-ranked player at his position in that class.





Rivals.com's Adam Friedman contributed to this report




