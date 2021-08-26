Four-star guard Donald Hand Jr. from Landstown High in Virginia Beach, Va., has driven through NC State before, but the longtime Wolfpack target never had the full experience, largely due to the extended dead period imposed upon recruits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That changed Wednesday when a contingent of Hand’s family members large enough to take two cars made the trip down to meet with the Wolfpack staff and tour the campus.

“I think overall it was a great visit,” Hand said. “I learned a lot about the campus, what it has to offer, how nice it is.

“And I got to meet the coaching staff on a personal level, face-to-face.”