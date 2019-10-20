Four-Star DB Malcolm Greene Opens Up On Recruiting, Notre Dame
Highland Springs (Va.) has won 36 straight games, which is the longest streak of consecutive wins in Richmond area history.
2020 defensive back Malcolm Greene been a starter since his sophomore season and played a key role for the Springers. If Highland Springs runs the table, Greene's class will have been a part of four state championships.
"I'm stepping up more as a leader than I have in past years," Greene said. "Our younger guys have been playing great. We're working every day."
Greene feels that he's a much improved player from his junior to senior season.
"I feel day-by-day that I'm getting more comfortable with the game and learning it more from film study and from my coaches," Greene explained.
